* Surcharge on foreign purchases rises from 4 pct to 8 pct
* Hits as property prices in Sydney and Melbourne soften
* Follows similar move in Victoria last year and national
curbs
(Recasts on timing of tax as real estate growth eases, and adds
economist comment in para 8 and 9)
By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, June 1 Australia's most populous state
announced a doubling in property taxes for foreign buyers on
Thursday, a voter-friendly move set to discourage Chinese
investment just as seemingly unstoppable markets in Sydney and
Melbourne begin to show signs of strain.
Chinese are the largest foreign property buyers in
Australia, and ploughed A$32 billion ($24 billion) into the real
estate market in the 2016 financial year, according to
government figures.
"I think it will heavily discourage their investment," Ted
He, managing director at CLG Corporate, a firm that advises
Chinese property investors, told Reuters.
"If they do this too hard, it will just make the whole
industry jump down so quickly."
The tax hike in New South Wales state, where home prices in
Sydney eased for the first time in 18 months in May, lifts a
surcharge collected from foreigners on home sales from 4 percent
to 8 percent. A land tax for foreigners is also being raised.
This follows a similar move a year go in Victoria, where
Melbourne home values also fell last month.
The new charges, effective from July, come hard on the heels
of curbs on permissible investments for foreigners and tighter
immigration rules.
"It is whacking the market when it's already turned," AMP
Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said.
"The big danger with all these moves to slow down the
property market is, because they're all coming at once, rather
than apply the brakes its like we've come to a full stop, and
you end up with a train crash: That's the risk," he said.
The Reserve Bank of Australia in April warned of rising
housing debt stoking bubble risks in the property sector. Policy
makers, concerned a blistering run in home prices could create
the expectation of a further jump in home values, have blamed
speculators, led by foreigners, of pushing prices to
unsustainable levels.
The risk of a housing bubble and bust is a major reason the
RBA has not cut rates from the current 1.5 percent after last
easing in August.
Taking heed of growing consternation among voters worried
that foreign buyers are pricing out locals, the government in
its budget last month announced fresh fines for foreign owners
with properties vacant for at least six months of the year.
It also promised to withdraw capital gains tax concessions
for foreigners from 2019. All of this and a raft of recent
regulatory curbs aimed at blunting speculative investments, and
cooling the frothy market, are beginning to bite.
Home prices notched their first falls for months in May in
Sydney and Melbourne, CoreLogic figures published Thursday
showed, after dramatic gains of more than 15 percent there over
the 12 months to April.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the measure
was part of a broader push to put downward pressure on property
prices and make it easier for first-time buyers to make
purchases.
($1 = 1.3508 Australian dollars)
