* Foreign buyers to pay 8 pct surcharge on Sydney purchases
* Chinese investors alienated as cracks appear in property
market
* New apartment developments seen most at risk
* Developers say market can withstand any investor pull-back
By Jonathan Barrett and Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, June 14 Soon after Australia's New South
Wales state announced it was doubling the tax for foreigner home
buyers earlier this month, calls started flooding in to
Sydney-based real estate agent Shan Lin.
"My phone never stopped, I charged my phone three times, no
kidding - overseas clients, overseas agents, my channels in
China," said Lin, who deals mostly with Chinese-based investors.
"They definitely feel the pressure. They say, 'Shan, look, I
will not consider investing in Australia or investing in
Sydney'."
Chinese property investors are turning their backs on
Australia as a series of measures designed to cool one of the
world's hottest real estate markets targets foreign buyers,
raising the risk of a damaging correction in house prices.
Australia's latest move follows similar measures imposed in
other favoured destinations for mainland Chinese including
Vancouver, Singapore and Hong Kong.
But there are fears the Australian measures have been
introduced into a frothy market already showing signs of stress.
Sutono Pratiknya, a Sydney-based sales consultant, said the
changes sent a clear signal to his overseas investors they were
not welcome.
"We used to do five property tours a month, picking up a
dozen investors from the airport and showing them our latest
offering," Pratiknya said. "Now, there's nothing."
With Australian banks heavily reliant on mortgages, economic
growth slowing, and the Reserve Bank warning about households
groaning under record amounts of debt, any sharp fall in house
prices risks derailing Australia's record 26 year recession-free
run.
New South Wales' new tax arrangements will see duties from
home sales to foreigners rising to 8 percent of the purchase
price, taking total taxes on overseas buyers to more than 13
percent.
SPEED OF CHANGE
While Australia is not alone in introducing foreign property
taxes, the number and speed at which new policies are being
imposed is spooking foreign buyers.
In just over a year, all major east coast cities have
introduced and, in the case of Sydney, expanded foreign duties;
the country's biggest banks have stopped lending to overseas
buyers; and the federal government has introduced punitive
measures for foreigners who leave properties vacant.
Foreigners will also lose a capital gains tax exemption for
their primary residence in changes unveiled in last month's
national budget.
Big apartment developments are most at risk, given
foreigners are restricted to buying "off-the-plan" and
newly-built homes under Australian law.
Foreigners account for a quarter of new housing sales in New
South Wales, according to a Credit Suisse report, with Chinese
investors by far the biggest buying group.
"The fact is that a lot of developments hinge on foreign
investment," said David Bare, the NSW executive director at the
Housing Industry Association. "Applying these measures when the
market is starting to cool is going to have a much greater
effect than it might've 12 or 18 months ago."
Sydney home prices, after doubling since 2009 to top
A$872,000 ($658,000), recorded a rare fall in May, according to
property consultant CoreLogic. Auction clearance rates - a key
indicator of demand - have also been slipping as an abundance of
new homes hit the market.
Meriton Group, Australia's largest apartment developer, is
expected to be impacted given it has a cluster of new Sydney
developments targeting Chinese buyers.
"Its connections into China are deep, but trying to sell to
foreigners in this market is like swimming up a waterfall," said
one property investor close to the company who declined to be
named.
Janice Jiang, a Meriton sales consultant in Sydney, said the
company made about half its sales to foreigners, and that the
extra taxes would have little impact in the long run.
Meriton's founder, billionaire Harry Triguboff, declined to
comment on the impact of the tax hike.
BUST OR ROBUST?
At development sites scattered throughout Sydney's tony
northern suburbs and sprawling west, showrooms have signs in
Mandarin and offer Asian sweets, in addition to coolers full of
Australian wines, seeking to tempt both foreign and local
buyers.
At one showroom for a 38-apartment development called
Emerald Epping, sales agent Henry Wong said most customers might
appear Asian, but were often from families who migrated a
generation or more ago.
Some developers say such domestic sales are robust enough to
fill any gap left by foreigners, especially given extra
government help for first-time home buyers.
"We are OK with this, our business model isn't relying on
massive investment from overseas purchasers and for first home
buyers, it's the right decision," said Jay Carter, sales and
marketing director at Poly Australia, a subsidiary of Chinese
state-controlled Poly Real Estate Group Co.
Art Yang, chairman of Gasheng Overseas Investment Group
based in China's Guangzhou, said the new taxes would not impact
very wealthy Chinese buyers, but would hurt investors borrowing
to buy property.
Many are being advised to look elsewhere.
"It seems like the tax increases are never-ending," said
Esther Yong, a director of Chinese property agencies Sodichan
and ACproperty. "I have buyers who were looking at Australian
property and agents in China convinced them to buy in the U.K.
instead."
($1 = 1.3245 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim in HONG KONG and Clara
Ferreira Marques in SINGAPORE; Editing by Lincoln Feast)