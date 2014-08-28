SYDNEY Aug 28 Redfoo, one half of LMFAO the
U.S. pop duo behind the hit single "I'm Sexy and I Know It",
has been hit with a glass at a pub in an upmarket Sydney suburb
and suffered a minor facial injury, Australian police said on
Thursday.
The singer and Australian X Factor talent show judge, whose
real name is Stefan Kendal Gordy, has been left with a scar
above his right eye after a man hurled a glass at him, police
said.
"He looked at me and taunted me and winked his eye, just to
say 'I got you' or something," Redfoo told Australian
television.
Police have charged a 21-year-old man over the attack. He
will appear in court next month.
Redfoo is the youngest son of Berry Gordy Jnr, the founder
of Motown Records company.
(Reporting by Samantha Mountford; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)