PARIS May 29 A heritage committee of the UNESCO
cultural agency stopped short on Friday of placing Australia's
Great Barrier Reef on an "in danger" list, while raising longer
term concerns about its future.
A draft decision issued by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee
welcomed Australian efforts to maintain the environmentally
sensitive region while noting its outlook was "poor" and that
"climate change, poor water quality and impacts from coastal
development are major threats to the property's health".
(Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus)