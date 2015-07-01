* UNESCO says reef threatened
* Stops short of listing "in danger"
* Canberra plans to safeguard reef until 2050
* Environmental groups doubtful of Australia's plan
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, July 1 The heritage committee of the
UNESCO cultural agency said on Wednesday that the outlook for
Australia's Great Barrier Reef was poor due to threats including
pollution and climate change but stopped short of listing it as
"in danger".
Some environmental campaigners had urged the committee to
declare the reef in danger, a ruling that would have put
pressure on Prime Minister Tony Abbott to take tougher
conservation measures.
The decision upheld a draft deal signed in May
that was a relief for Canberra. Australia plans
to safeguard the reef until 2050 with extra spending to limit
pollution and restrictions on developing of new ports.
"Climate change, poor water quality and impacts from coastal
development are major threats to the property's health," the
World Heritage Committee of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in a decision adopted at
talks in Bonn.
The committee lists 45 sites worldwide in danger, from
corals in Belize to the city of Timbuktu in Mali. A listing is
an embarrassment to governments and means the committee draws up
a non-binding list of actions to restore sites.
The reef, which stretches 2,000 kms (1,200 miles) along
Australia's coast, is the world's largest living ecosystem, and
brings in billions of dollars a year in tourism revenues.
Australia announced an extra A$8 million ($6.2 million) for
reef monitoring at the Bonn talks, saying it had "clearly heard"
the concerns of the committee and of environmental groups.
In May, Australia said it would more than double an area near
the Great Barrier Reef subject to special curbs on shipping.
"The plan now needs to translate into action, backed by
adequate finance and rigorous science," said Tim Badman of the
International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Greenpeace said that the reef was in danger from planned
coal mining in the Galilee Basin in Queensland.
"Until the plans for the massive coal mine and port
expansion are dropped, it's impossible to take Australia's
claims that they are protecting the reef seriously,"
Greenpeace's Jess Panegyres said.
Dermot O'Gorman, of the WWF conservation group, said that
the committee's decision "places Australia on probation".
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)