By David Gray
| LADY ELLIOT ISLAND, Australia, June 29
Australian sun illuminating the crystal clear waters of the
Great Barrier Reef in all their glory, UNESCO World Heritage
delegates snorkelled for hours surrounded by manta rays,
dolphins and reef sharks.
Their mission was to check the health of the world's largest
living ecosystem, thousands of multi-coloured coral reefs
stretching over 2,000 km (1,200 miles) off the northeast coast
which bring in billions of dollars a year in tourism. Some coral
has been badly damaged and some animal species, including dugong
and large green turtles, are threatened.
UNESCO will announce on Wednesday whether it is going to
place the reef, larger than the United Kingdom, Holland and
Switzerland combined, on a list of endangered World Heritage
sites, a move the Australian government wants to avoid at all
costs.
Such a listing could lead to restrictions on shipping and
port expansions that could hit Australia's trade in commodities
and energy.
Government ministers have been lobbying hard overseas, while
the UNESCO delegates snorkelled in the least damaged area of the
reef following a warning by the UN body that the reef risked a
blacklisting.
Peter Gash, managing director of the Lady Elliot Island
Eco-Resort on the southern end of the reef, hopes it is mission
accomplished for the government.
"I have no doubt that they (UNESCO delegates) had a
perception that the barrier reef was dead. That it was doomed,
it was down, it was in a bad place. And that's not the case at
all," Gash told Reuters.
"It's my belief, and it's the belief of many people, that
the barrier reef has turned the corner and it's slowly
improving."
But not everyone is convinced. In 2010, a Chinese coal
carrier ran aground on the reef, provoking an international
outcry. Since then, there has been renewed concern about
development, particularly coal mining in the northeastern state
of Queensland and shipping.
Greenpeace said 50 percent of the reef's coral cover had
been lost in the last 30 years. Earlier this year, UNESCO said
the reef's outlook was "poor".
The government says UN delegates spent the bulk of their
visit to Queensland hearing detailed scientific rundowns on the
reef.
Locals said the visitors spent a lot of time cavorting with
the animals at one of the few remaining unspoiled stretches of
the reef.
Felicity Wishart, Great Barrier Reef campaign director at
the Australian Marine Conservation Society, has no doubt why
Lady Elliot Island was chosen for the field trip.
"It's one of the most stunning islands in the reef system.
It's also in the outer reef ... So it's about as far east of the
coastline that you can get," she told Reuters, pointing out that
most damage is done closer to the mainland.
"We have to look at the overall health of the reef, not just
an individual spot."
Wishart pointed to a 2014 report released by the Great
Barrier Marine Park Authority, in which major questions were
raised about the reef's future.
"There is no doubt that the reef is still in serious
environmental danger," she said.
($1 = A$1.3)
