By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, June 5
An Australian Senator and critic
of the government's offshore immigration detention centres on
Friday hit out over revelations she was spied on by
government-paid private security contractors during a
fact-finding visit to a detention camp on Nauru island.
Opposition Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young was
monitored by guards from Wilson Security during a 2013 visit to
the controversial camp in the Pacific nation of Nauru, a Senate
inquiry was told on Thursday.
The allegations, which include the clandestine surveillance
of her hotel room and monitoring of her conversations, were made
by a former Wilson contractor in a submission to a Senate
inquiry examining allegations of abuse at the facility.
"When Senator Sarah Hanson-Young visited Nauru, Wilson
Security organised a team ... to spy on her .... This included
following her around the island ... and setting up an
observation post to watch her room at the Menen hotel," said the
contractor, whose name was not given in the submission.
" briefing included her room number, vehicle
registration and even using code name "Raven" over the radio to
make reference to her.
A visibly angry Hanson-Young blasted the revelations in a
media conference.
"You've got to wonder what on Earth was going on when
management of that team decided that running a surveillance
operation on a member of parliament was appropriate,"
Hanson-Young said.
Australia has been criticised for the secrecy surrounding
its "Operation Sovereign Borders" policies, including towing
asylum seeker boats out of Australian waters and sending asylum
seekers to camps in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, where they face
long term detention.
The Abbott government routinely declines to comment on the
implementation of its refugee policies and Nauru has made it
virtually impossible for journalists to visit by imposing some
of the world's steepest visa fees.
Abbott on Friday acknowledged Hanson-Young's surveillance,
saying that it had been done for her own safety and not to spy
on her.
"I don't accept that characterisation. I believe she was
being, in fact, looked after while she was there," he told
reporters.
A senate inquiry found last year that the Australian
government had failed to protect asylum seekers in its custody
during a deadly riot at a facility in Papua New Guinea and that
staff from security company G4S GFS.L took part in the
violence.
Hanson-Young said that she was considering legal action in
light of the revelation, and slammed Abbott for what she called
his "creepy" reaction to the news.
"I don't like to be watched. Most women don't like to be
watched and spying on a politician, that's frankly illegal."
