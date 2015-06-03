SYDNEY, June 3 Efforts to reinforce sound
lending standards in Australian banks' housing portfolios in the
last three months are starting to bear fruit, Wayne Byres, the
chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority
(APRA), said on Wednesday.
The banking watchdog has put pressure on Australian banks to
tighten their mortgage lending standards, following concerns
about rising risks to the financial system led by sky-rocketing
Sydney home prices amid record low interest rates, subdued wage
growth and high unemployment.
Australian banks have bowed to those warnings, keeping
growth in investment loans below a 10 percent annual speed limit
and tightening standards on mortgage products such as
interest-only loans.
"This effort has consumed a great deal of our supervisory
time over the past three months, but is now starting to bear
fruit," Byres told a senate committee hearing in Canberra.
Describing its steps as "bread and butter supervision",
Byres said APRA's success should not be judged by a fall in
house prices.
"Our goal is simpler: that, regardless of the path of house
prices, interest rates and broader economic activity, the loan
books of Australian (banks) are built on solid foundations from
sound lending standards," he added.
