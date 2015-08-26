SYDNEY Aug 26 It is too early to tell if
further action is needed to curb housing investment loans, the
head of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA)
said on Wednesday.
Speaking to economists at a lunch in Sydney, APRA Chairman
Wayne Byres also said growth in investor lending remained
slightly above 10 percent, but had slowed from earlier "high
levels".
He added, "We remain open to taking additional steps, if
needed, but from my perspective, the best outcome will be if
lenders themselves maintain a healthy dose of common sense in
their lending practices, and reduce the need for APRA to do
more."
In an attempt to cool red-hot property prices in Sydney and
Melbourne, APRA recently announced tough new capital rules on
the mortgage portfolios of banks.
That followed its call earlier in the year for banks to keep
annual growth in investment home loans to below 10 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)