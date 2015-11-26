(Adds comment, detail on Australian securitisation)
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia's financial watchdog on
Thursday proposed simplifying rules for securitisation, a move
that could lower funding costs for banks and help offset rising
capital costs.
In a long-awaited draft, the Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA) said it planned to remove a
"skin-in-the-game" credit risk retention requirement, while
allowing for more flexibility in certain forms securitisation.
"APRA has gone a long way to simplify the approach to
securitisation," said Chris Dalton, chief executive officer of
industry body the Australian Securitisation Forum, sharing his
initial thoughts following the release of the 35-page draft.
"It is simpler and more straight forward than what is put in
place or being considered internationally."
Eliminating the "skin-in-the-game" requirement, a measure to
make sure lenders keep some exposure to the securitised assets
sold to investors, would run counter to measures that have been
adopted abroad.
"Introducing an additional Australian requirement would run
contrary to APRA's objective of creating a simplified
framework," said the regulator, highlighting sufficient
incentives already embedded in securitisations to maintain the
quality of lending standards in Australia.
APRA is considered among the world's toughest regulators and
is a major reason why Australian banks came out relatively
unscathed by the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.
Yet, the regulator is supportive of securitisation because
it is a funding diversification tool for banks.
Australia is among the world's top four largest residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) markets for new issues. There
are around A$85 billion of notes outstanding, according to
industry data.
There has never been an RMBS default in Australia, unlike
the United States or Europe where investors lost billions of
dollars.
APRA's draft also opened the door to the use of master
trusts, a widely used structure in international securitisation
deals but not allowed in Australia. A master trust is an
investor-friendly structure which reduces the risk of
prepayment.
Dalton said their approval would allow banks to diversify
their funding in international markets and could help lower
funding costs.
Australia's major banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group
and National Australia Bank were told by the
regulator in July to lift their capital ratios by at least 200
basis points to put them on par with international peers.
APRA also said in its draft it would allow for more
flexibility in warehouse arrangements - a short-term revolving
credit facility provided by a bank to a mortgage loan originator
to fund homeloans.
The regulator said it was seeking feedback on the plans by
March 1, 2016.