By Jamie Freed and Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Aug 30 Australia's banking regulator has no intention to lower its annual lending growth limit of 10 percent on loans to speculative property investors, Chairman Wayne Byres said on Tuesday, even as overall home lending remains high.

Australian banks have reined in lending to home investors since last year following stern warnings from the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) to cool red-hot housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne without hurting first-time home owners.

There has been speculation the watchdog could take further action, such as lowering the annual lending growth limit, as investors chasing capital gains continue to drive home prices in the two most populous cities.

Home lending is the most profitable business for banks, accounting for 40 percent to 60 percent of their total loan portfolios. APRA is still expected to announce changes to risk weights on mortgages to protect banks in the event of a housing price collapse.

Both Sydney and Melbourne have seen annual rates of growth slip back to below 10 percent after double-digit jumps last year.

"Actual growth in investor lending at present is down near 5 (percent). So I could lower the cap to 7 but I don't know what difference it really makes," Byres said at a conference in Sydney.

"Our objective was not to predetermine where (property) prices should be but just to make sure the quality of lending was good and that poor quality lending wasn't leading to excessive leverage in the system."

He did not specifically talk about tweaking mortgage risk weights on Tuesday.

Total domestic housing loans rose 8.1 percent in the June quarter to A$1.44 trillion ($1.09 trillion) from a year earlier, the latest APRA data shows. New housing loans approved in the quarter rose 2.1 percent.

Byres also said that APRA was increasing scrutiny on bank lending to commercial property, which jumped 9.1 percent in the June quarter to A$256.1 billion.

Byres said APRA was collecting data from all banks and looking at their lending policies.

"There is no doubt we have dialled up the intensity of our focus," Byres said referring to lending to commercial property. "It is natural that in this part of the cycle that supervisors are going to pay particular attention to it."

Australia's major banks are facing the prospect of further capital raisings and threats to their credit ratings as earnings growth slows and loan quality declines.

