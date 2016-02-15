SYDNEY Feb 15 Australia will move to a new
process by the end of this year for setting its credit market
reference rate, even as the corporate regulator reportedly
prepares to launch its first civil action for attempted rate
rigging.
The changes, contained in a discussion paper from the
Council of Financial Regulators (CFR), are intended to minimise
the risk of manipulation facing Australia's BBSW bank bill swap
rate, which sets the price of money market funds.
The CFR is a consortium of the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC), the Australian Prudential and
Regulatory Authority (APRA) and the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Global regulators have been reforming rate-setting practices
after Barclays Plc, UBS AG, RBS and
others were fined billions of dollars for rigging the globally
used London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor.
Australia overhauled its BBSW rate-setting mechanism in 2013
after an exodus of banks from its panel of participating money
market institutions.
It replaced the panel of 14 banks with an automated rate
setting mechanism that examines live and executable prices
achieved for bank accepted bills and negotiable certificates of
deposit from trading venues.
ASIC has said it is investigating Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group over rate rigging.
The Australian Financial Review reported at the weekend that
a court action was expected to be filed "within weeks".
Greg Medcraft, chairman of ASIC, said the regulator had up
to A$80 million set aside for fighting complex legal battles of
this type.
The CFR has backed a new benchmark methodology based on the
volume-weighted average price of traded bank bills and
certificates of deposit.
The new benchmark will be determined over a longer trading
period than the existing model which is based on the national
best bid and offer rate seen during the 10am fix period.
The CFR said the BBSW benchmark was "systemically important"
given its role in pricing a range of financial instruments, but
it was concerned that for one in every three days there was no
suitable trading actvity at the time BBSW was set.
Market participants said this lack of liquidity was caused
by a combination of international Basel III capital adequacy
reforms and the legal and regulatory risks associated with
market benchmarks.
David Lynch, chief executive of the Australian Financial
Markets Association (AFMA) industry group, said the BBSW was
evolving to ensure that it remained a "trusted, reliable and
robust" financial benchmark.
AFMA, which administers the BBSW benchmark, is still not
certain whether the rate had actually been successfully rigged.
Lynch said the Australian benchmark was a much less
subjective measure than Libor, and was therefore less
susceptible to manipulation. Traders may have attempted to
manipulate the underlying markets, however, in an effort to move
the BBSW.
