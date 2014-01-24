* Reject Shop sees H1 NPAT of A$16.6-A$16.9 mln
* Low-end retailers suffering as unemployment rises, A$
falls
* Strong share performance of 2013 being unwound in 2014
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australian retailer Reject Shop
Ltd said first-half net profit was set to slide on
disappointing sales for the year-end season and costs related to
new store openings, sending its shares plunging 23 percent.
The profit warning was the second from an Australian
retailer in a week, after Super Retail Group, which
owns sports and auto-related brands, said its first-half net
profit would only be slightly higher than a year ago, falling
shy of market expectations.
The latest warnings indicate the retail sector faces
significant challenges, with unemployment tipped to rise and the
Australian dollar falling, said Sondal Bensan, an investment
analyst at BT Investment Management.
Australia shed jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in
December with full-time jobs suffering their biggest drop since
mid-2011, and analysts expect to see a rise in unemployment in
the year ahead.
The warnings also mean lower-end retailers may struggle to
justify heady stock gains that were made in the past year on
improved consumer confidence, Bensen added.
Reject Shop said its first-half net profit after tax will
fall to between A$16.6 million and A$16.9 million ($14.6-14.8
million), which compares with A$20.1 million for the same period
a year ago.
"This reflects flat overall comparable store sales for the
half, resulting from a unexpected poor December trading period,
coupled with a disappointing gross margin outcome," the company
said in a statement.
Super Retail Group blamed an "impacted gross margin" due to
increased promotional activity in its first-half performance
update.
Shares in Reject Shop last traded at A$12.96, down 23.3
percent at 0124 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent gain in the
broader market.
The Reject Shop has lost more than 25 percent into the new
year, while Super Retail Group is down 20 percent. Electronics
retailer JB Hi Fi Ltd has shed 10 percent.
In 2013, the Reject Shop jumped 16 percent and Super Retail
Group gained 34 percent. JB Hi Fi more than doubled in value
last year, making it one of the top performers for the year.
($1 = 1.1388 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)