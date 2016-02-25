* Absence of 'Big 4' banks hurts surveillance of movements
* Underground operators 'thriving' now - police source
* Regulator says it will keep monitoring impact of bank exit
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Feb 25 The decision by Australia's major
banks to quit the country's $35 billion a year remittance
business is driving fund-transfers underground, a trend exposing
the country as a weak link in the global fight against money
laundering and financial crime.
Interviews with regulators, operators who handle remittances
and federal police indicate that the risks associated with
sending funds overseas have increased since the last big bank in
the business, Westpac Banking Corp, exited it in early
2015.
They warn that the banks' move to shut the accounts of
remittance firms has pushed transfers into murky channels,
making them harder to trace and leading to compliance headaches
for Australia's anti-money laundering regulator AUSTRAC.
The move, which has hit a majority of Australia's roughly
500 money-transfer operators and sent several out of business,
follows a worldwide trend of "de-banking" sectors deemed risky.
Australia is particularly vulnerable to such moves because
its "Big Four" - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking Group
- account for about 80 percent of the country's banking
activity, leaving agents who receive money to remit with fewer
options.
"More hawala (underground) operators are thriving now," said
a person in the Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigations
unit who requested anonymity.
"We don't want money finding its way to the Middle East and
we don't want Australia to become an easy destination to move
illegal money. But we don't necessarily have the bandwidth to go
out and get them."
An AFP spokesman declined to comment on ongoing operations.
An association of Australian firms involved with remittances
said it was working with regulators and the government to seek a
long-term solution.
CANCELLED REGISTRATIONS
The Attorney General's Department, when asked if risks have
risen over the past year, told Reuters AUSTRAC will continue to
monitor the impact of bank de-risking on remittances.
Since April 2014, AUSTRAC has cancelled or suspended
registration of 17 remittance providers, according to its
website.
Globally, migrants use money-transfer agents to send money
home to support families. Many use agents, who work with banks.
In Australia now, the big banks' exit from the remittance sector
has meant unwelcome changes for money-transfer operators.
Three large ones told Reuters they've set up a holding
company under a new name in order to open a bank account without
identifying their core business of remittances.
Yusuf, a Melbourne-based Somali, says transporting bags of
cash of up to A$1 million ($709,100) a month to Dubai, like some
rivals do, to go onward to Somalia could be his best option to
stay in business.
In the absence of banking support, he is depositing customer
funds to the bank of a foreign-exchange company which then
remits money to Somalia on his behalf.
There has been a jump in transactions of under A$10,000,
which can go unnoticed by compliance systems, the person in the
police investigations unit said.
REDUCED SURVEILLANCE
Besides, money laundering experts worry that the absence of
big banks has removed a layer of surveillance by AUSTRAC.
When the banks were there, AUSTRAC would receive two reports
on transfers above A$10,000 - one from the bank and another from
the remitter - letting it tally figures and question the
remittance-handler about any discrepancy.
Now funds risk leaving Australia with little scrutiny.
Carrying cash physically out "is allowed but how is that
safer? How is that better than going through banks?" asked a
Sydney compliance professional who advises on risks posed by
money laundering and terrorism financing.
Thyer McCaffery, Sydney-based founder of International
Payment & Transaction Monitoring Association, said that without
banks in the business, Australia's security "is being adversely
affected as remittance funds are being diverted through
unregulated channels."
McCaffery, whose group works with banks and others to
provide transaction data, said he is pushing to get banks to
realise "it is better to monitor risk than pretend it is not
there."
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard
Borsuk)