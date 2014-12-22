SYDNEY Dec 22 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No.2 lender by market value, will become the last of
the country's big banks to retreat from the $425 billion global
remittance business after agreeing to close remitters' accounts
after March 31.
More than 20 remittance firms had sued Westpac in November
to prevent it from quitting the business, arguing this would
cripple them. Banks says rising regulatory compliance costs make
it difficult to support remittance firms, which help foreign
workers from developing countries send money
home.
"We asked Westpac to provide a reasonable time before they
close the accounts. Now Westpac has agreed for March 31. At that
time all accounts will close," said Richard Mitry, a lawyer
acting on behalf of remitters in the case.
Mitry said he does not expect an appeal to contest the
settlement, which is subject to court approval on Wednesday.
Westpac said it will allow money transfer operators time to
make alternative banking arrangements before closing down these
services.
"In the meantime, we are continuing to work closely with the
government, regulators and our customers to see what longer-term
solutions may be possible to support and help make such payments
in the future," it added.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)