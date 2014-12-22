(Adds industry context, comment from remitter)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Dec 22 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's second-biggest lender, will become the last big bank
in the country to exit the global remittance business, making it
tougher or in some cases impossible for immigrants to send money
home.
The pullout leaves firms operating in Australia's A$30
billion ($24.5 billion) remittance sector looking for ways to
maintain their services. Some are now seeking help from the
Australian government.
On Monday, Westpac said it will close accounts of firms that
specialise in money remittance services after March 31, falling
in line with a court ruling to extend a closure deadline after a
group of 20 remitters sued for more time to work out alternative
business plans.
The new deadline applies only to those 20-odd remitters who
took part in the class action, said Richard Mitry, a lawyer
acting on behalf of remitters in the case. Those who didn't file
suit will have accounts shut down when the court settlement
takes effect on Dec. 24.
Australia's banks have gradually pulled the plug on the $425
billion global remittance industry, citing rising compliance
costs that make it hard to support remittance firms. In the past
two months, the country's anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorism financing regulator has cancelled the licence
of three remitters, underlining the risk of dealing with some
companies.
"We are continuing to work closely with the government,
regulators and our customers to see what longer-term solutions
may be possible to support and help make such payments in the
future," Westpac said in a statement.
The pullout means that money transfers to some countries,
like Somalia, will no longer be possible using conventional
banking services.
"There is no alternative for us," said Hussein Haraco,
Chairman of the Somali Remittance Action Group. Haraco is urging
the government to find a solution soon.
A number of payment services giant Western Union Co's
agents will also be hit, the company said in a statement to
Reuters. Agents use bank accounts to deposit customer funds and
settle with remittance network providers, such as Western Union,
which help process the actual transfers.
($1 = 1.2265 Australian dollars)
