SYDNEY Nov 12 Australia's opposition party said on Wednesday it quit talks with the government aimed at agreeing a renewable energy target, ending hopes of long-term certainty for potential investors in the burgeoning sector.

Australia is one of the world's biggest carbon emitters on a per capita basis, but rising electricity bills and cheaper rooftop solar have driven down electricity use since a centre-left government first set the target in 2009.

That has prompted a new conservative government to say it wants to reset a target for 20 percent of electricty to come from renewable sources by 2020 in line with the decline in actual energy use. The opposition says this would amount to a 40 percent reduction in the original target.

Both parties wanted to agree to new terms for the target - which determines how state subsidies are distributed - to give businesses certainty beyond the three-year electoral cycle.

Labor's decision to walk away from negotiations means businesses considering investing in renewable energy face uncertainty about government support. Just two days earlier, a report blamed uncertainty for a 70 percent fall in investment in Australian renewable energy in the past five years.

The thwarted negotiations also create a potential embarrassment for a government under pressure domestically from environment groups for failing to include climate change on the agenda as it hosts a Group of Twenty summit in the next few days.

"You can't have negotiations with people who don't want to negotiate," opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten told reporters.

Labor's environment spokesman Mark Butler told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that "after several meetings we've reached the clear view there's not a prospect of agreement between the two parties, our positions are too far apart".

In a statement, environment minister Greg Hunt and industry minister Ian Macfarlane said the opposition's walkout was "disappointing" and put "politics ahead of policy".

"The (target) is not operating as intended and as many in the renewable sector privately acknowledge, the target is neither sustainable nor achievable," they said.

