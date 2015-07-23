By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, July 23
SYDNEY, July 23 An Australian state-owned
electricity firm will defy Prime Minister Tony Abbott and seek
funding for a new wind farm hub from the government's Clean
Energy Finance Corp (CEFC), adding to uncertainty in the
country's No. 2 clean energy sector.
Abbott has come under fire from investors after ordering the
A$10 billion ($7.45 billion) CEFC to stop investing in wind and
solar power, saying wind farms are "visually awful" and CEFC
could better invest in less established clean technology.
Australia is one of the world's biggest carbon emitters on a
per capita basis and its renewables sector has been rattled in
the past year by the scrapping of a carbon tax and an emissions
trading plan and the cutting of its renewable energy target.
TransGrid, part of a A$17 billion electricity network
currently being sold by the New South Wales state government,
wants to build a wind farm electricity hub near the Queensland
state border and plans to seek CEFC funding, the firm's strategy
chief said.
"There are sensible things that companies like TransGrid can
do to support the development of this industry," TransGrid
executive general manager of people, strategy and stakeholders
Greg Garvin told Reuters, referring to renewable energy sector.
"If we had our head in the sand and were just thinking about
following specific regulatory requirements, we wouldn't be doing
it (but) we know that consumers are looking for a low-carbon
future."
TransGrid will discuss financing options with "all funding
sources" including the CEFC and the Australian Renewable Energy
Agency (ARENA), said Garvin, referring to the agency which gives
grants rather than commercial financing as the CEFC does.
The CEFC, which has said it is seeking legal advice on the
anti-wind farm ruling, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
TransGrid, which runs 12,500 kilometres (7,800 miles) of
transmission lines from one end of NSW state to the other, wants
the planned hub to connect about three wind farms to the grid.
An ARENA spokesman said the agency has spoken with TransGrid
but declined to give details of the discussions. The spokesman
noted that the agency does not usually give grants for wind
projects because its focus is on undeveloped renewable power.
A NSW government spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
