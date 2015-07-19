* Government clean energy fund told not to invest in wind
farms
* Move could deter private finance from renewable projects
* PM Abbott has criticised "visually awful" wind farms
* Australia is major coal producer
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, July 20 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's hostility to "visually awful" wind farms has sent a
chill through the industry and could jeopardize the country's
biggest renewable energy project, a $2 billion-plus wind and
solar plant in the country's north.
In an early sign that a new Federal policy could curtail
major renewable projects, the company planning to build the
1,200-megawatt plant said it may struggle to attract financing
after the government blocked state support for wind farms.
Conservative premier Abbott has been a vocal critic of wind
farms, which he has also described as "ugly" and "noisy", and
has campaigned for coal-fired power.
That stance puts him at odds with countries such as the
United States and China, as they overhaul their power industries
to meet ambitious environmental targets.
After cutting the country's Renewable Energy Target by a
fifth a month ago, Abbott took the green power industry by
surprise by ordering the government's A$10 billion Clean Energy
Finance Corporation (CEFC) to stop investing in wind farms, the
country's No. 2 clean energy source behind hydropower.
The anti-wind farm decree could stop the CEFC from providing
early-stage finance for the 1,200-megawatt Kennedy Energy Park
in Queensland, making it less attractive for private financiers,
said the head of Canberra-based Windlabs Ltd, the company behind
the project.
"If they're not there, it doesn't mean it can't get done,
but I will tell you it'll be harder," Windlab Chief Executive
Officer Roger Price told Reuters on the sidelines of a clean
energy conference in Sydney.
"Every deal takes a lot of work. Having them support a
project would ultimately make other finance (easier to secure).
People are happy to invest or commit alongside (an existing
investor)."
Windlab remains optimistic it can secure private finance for
Kennedy, which would be one of the world's 10 biggest renewable
energy plants, providing about 80 percent of local energy supply
as it sends green power from 190 miles (300 km) inland to the
coast of northern Queensland, near Townsville, added Price.
REMEMBER PARIS
Australia's openly antagonistic stance towards wind farms -
Abbott recently called coal "good for humanity" and suggested
wind farms were a health hazard - threatens to rankle other
nations when they attempt to thrash out a global policy at a
climate conference in Paris in November.
Earlier this month, Abbott's government angered its own farm
minister by giving final regulatory clearance for China's
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd to build a A$1 billion coal
mine on prime agricultural land.
Australia is a major coal producer and the developed world's
highest per capita carbon emitter.
"I honestly believe that this is ideological," said Samantha
Hepburn, a law professor at Deakin University, noting that
Abbott's government effectively subsidises fossil fuel
companies.
"We need an energy mix and wind is a vital component of
that. Renewable sectors require subsidies, and can't survive
without it."
Legal experts have also suggested Abbott's directive goes
beyond the bounds of ministerial intervention allowed in the
CEFC, given the financing agency comes with defined investment
guidelines that appear to include wind farms.
The CEFC has "a pretty clear mandate to invest in
established, successful renewable energy technology like wind
and solar", said Tim Stephens, a professor of international law
at the University of Sydney.
"This new directive telling the body not to invest in wind
farms or solar possibly could be challenged," added Stephens.
CEFC Chief Executive Officer Oliver Yates told Reuters that
he was seeking legal advice before formally responding to Abbott
about the anti-wind farm directive, declining to comment on
whether he would challenge it.
"It's a new organisation, it's new to the government, it's
not surprising," said Yates, referring to his organisation.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Alex Richardson)