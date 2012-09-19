CANBERRA, Sept 19 Demand for iron ore is likely
to grow at a slower pace than previously and high prices of the
past will not happen again, although copper prices are likely to
remain high enough to support new supply until 2025, global
miner BHP Billiton said on Wednesday.
"Demand will grow less, and producers will be more prepared
to meet that supply," BHP Billiton's Alberto Calderon, chief
executive of aluminium, nickel and corporate development, told
an Australia resources conference in Canberra.
"To expect that prices will continue to grow, you will do it
at your own peril. Scarcity prices will not happen again."
The price of iron ore traded as high as $180
a tonne a year ago, but plummeted to a three-year low of $86
earlier this month as demand in China fell before scrambling
back above $100.