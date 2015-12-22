(Recasts, adds details, quotes, prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY Dec 22 Australia slashed its price
forecast for the country's No. 1 export earner iron ore by
nearly 20 percent on Tuesday, and warned that increased
commodities production would only partly offset a collapse in
prices.
The latest official quarterly forecast cut the value of
Australia's resources and energy exports in the 2015/16
financial year by around 6 percent to A$166 billion ($120
billion) versus A$176 billion forecast in September.
Australia poured hundreds of billions of dollars into new
mines and gas fields over the past decade to feed China's hunger
for raw materials, but slower Chinese growth has seen unsold
stocks stacking up at many of its ports and prices slumping.
"The increase in volumes is unlikely to be sufficient to
offset the effect of lower commodity prices across the board,"
Australia's chief economist, Mark Cully, said in the report by
the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.
For iron ore, the average price forecast for 2016 was
reduced to $40.40 a tonne from a $50 a tonne estimate in
September.
"Increasing supply from Australia and Brazil is forecast to
drive seaborne iron ore spot prices down in 2015 and 2016," the
report said.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $39.40 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to The Steel Index (TSI), close to its lowest price
since TSI began compiling data in 2008.
The government also cut its price forecasts for
metallurgical coal to $83.80 a tonne and thermal coal to $59 a
tonne, from $94.30 and $61 respectively in its previous
forecast. Coal is Australia's second-most valuable
export-earning commodity.
The end of the mining investment boom has also left
liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as the major driver of
resource industry investment, accounting for about 88 percent
of the $A221 billion committed by the sector.
"Australia's LNG exports are forecast to grow as new
capacity comes online but growth in export values will be
tempered by downward pressure on prices," Tuesday's report said.
Asian LNG prices LNG-AS, aggravated by mounting supply
from Australia, which aims to overtake Qatar as the world's top
producer in coming years, have slid by two-thirds since 2014 to
under $7 per mmBtu.
($1 = 1.3870 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)