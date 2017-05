SYDNEY, April 8 Australia on Friday raised its 2016 iron ore price forecast to $45 a tonne from $40.40 following a recent uptick in prices.

"While prices briefly rebounded to $61 a tonne in early 2016, increasing global supply coupled with lower demand from China's steel sector is forecast to result in prices softening by end of the year to average $45 a tonne in 2016," Australia's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)