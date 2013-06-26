June 26 Following are forecasts for production and exports of key Australian minerals and energy resources issued by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Wednesday. 2012/13 2012/13 2013/14 Prev f'cast Preliminary New f'cast IRON ORE (million/t) final Production 538 550 623 Exports 522 533 610 Value (A$ bln) 56.97 57.33 66.76 METALLURGICAL COAL (million/t) Production 157 154 164 Exports 153 150 160 Value (A$ bln) 22.98 21.73 23.54 AVERAGE CONTRACT PRICES* 2012 2013 2014 IRON ORE ($US/tonne) 129 117 112 THERMAL COAL (US$/tonne) 115 95 92 MET COAL (US$/tonne) 210 162 160 THERMAL COAL (million/t) Production 251.7 238.7 246.4 Exports 186.7 182 190 Value (A$ bln) 17.62 16.22 17.50 GAS Production (bln cubic m) 60.8 65.4 78.3 Exports (million/t) 24.30 24.33 25.24 Value (A$ bln) 16.20 15.24 17.94 For a link to the BREE report: www.bree.gov.au * Calendar year