CANBERRA Aug 23 Australia's Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson said on Thursday the resources boom, which had cushioned Australia against the global financial crisis, was over after top global miner BHP Billiton halted expansion of a major project.

"The resources boom is over," Ferguson told Australian radio. "We've done well -- A$270 billion in investment, the envy of the world. It has got tougher in the last six to twelve months."

Ferguson's comments came after BHP announced on Wednesday it would halt the $20 billion Olympic Dam copper expansion in South Australia state.