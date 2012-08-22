CANBERRA Aug 23 Australia's Resources and
Energy Minister Martin Ferguson said on Thursday the resources
boom, which had cushioned Australia against the global financial
crisis, was over after top global miner BHP Billiton
halted expansion of a major project.
"The resources boom is over," Ferguson told Australian
radio. "We've done well -- A$270 billion in investment, the envy
of the world. It has got tougher in the last six to twelve
months."
Ferguson's comments came after BHP announced on Wednesday it
would halt the $20 billion Olympic Dam copper expansion in South
Australia state.