* China slowdown, commodity price slump hurt deals
* Deals worth about $15 bln pulled so far this yr - bankers,
lawyers
* More deals have not been launched
* Resources deal volumes at $29 bln, down 63 pct on 2011
* Japanese firm among few remaining interested buyers
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Sept 6 Peabody Energy Corp has
deferred the $500 million sale of an Australian mine after a
near year-long process, sources said, joining deals worth almost
$15 billion that have been pulled or delayed as weaker Chinese
demand drives prices lower.
Peabody shelved the sale of its Wilkie Creek thermal-coal
mine in Queensland state after failing to attract a worthwhile
bid, two sources with direct knowledge of the sale said, asking
not to be identified because the details were confidential.
"For Peabody, it was not a do-or-die sale. When they didn't
see value in the bids, they decided it is worth waiting for a
while," one source said.
Vic Svec, a spokesman for St Louis-based Peabody later told
Reuters: "The Wilkie Creek sales process remains under way, with
discussions with interested parties continuing." He did not
elaborate.
The list of scrapped resources deals looks set to grow as
prices for coal, iron ore and other industrial materials hit
multi-year lows and even top miners scale back on some favoured
expansion projects.
The biggest casualties so far this year are the $5 billion
failed privatisation of Whitehaven Coal Ltd and the
$4.5 billion canned auction of New Hope Corp Ltd. Deals
worth about a further $10 billion have not been launched as
well, bankers and lawyers said.
Among other deals likely to join that list are Vale SA's
$500 million Integra Mine in New South Wales and BG
Group PLC's $2 billion stake sale in its Curtis liquefied
natural gas project, three separate sources said, declining to
be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
A spokesman for Vale declined to comment on market
speculation, while BG did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Australian resources deals stand at $29.1 billion so far
this year, or two-thirds lower than 2011, and are on course to
hit a three-year low, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
data shows the last five years averaged volumes of $57 billion
in resources deals.
The sharp slowdown in mining deals affects everything from
exploration projects to stock prices to jobs at struggling
junior miners thirsty for capital. It is further evidence that
the seven-year boom in commodity prices that Australia has
enjoyed may have turned a corner.
China, Australia's top trade partner, has notched six
straight quarters of slower growth and its factory purchasing
managers' index dropped to a nine-month low in August, sending
commodity prices falling.
Benchmark iron ore prices have tumbled from a
2012 peak near $150 a tonne in April to below $90, hitting a
near three-year low this week. Benchmark thermal-coal prices
are at a 2-1/2 year low.
HOT BED NO LONGER
Just before the 2008 financial crisis, and not long after
Asia recovered early the next year, Australia's mining market
was a hot bed for M&A activity, with China a voracious buyer of
Australian minerals projects.
Deals such as the sale of Macarthur Coal Ltd and Equinox
Minerals Ltd were hotly contested affairs with dozens of
bankers, lawyers and accountants poring over data rooms and
multiple suitors forced to offer rich premiums.
This year started similarly, with strong interest in the
assets put up by Vale, Peabody and BG. But that interest has now
almost vanished.
Neither the BG or Vale deal will happen unless an
"acceptable bid" emerges at the last minute, the sources said.
Last month, Chinese regulators forced Hanlong Group to cut a
previously agreed deal for Australian iron ore miner Sundance
Resources Ltd by a fifth to $1.4 billion, citing a weak
share price and falling commodity prices.
PROLONGED SLUMP OR BLIP?
With deals drying up and share prices of miners tumbling to
near record lows, the argument that cashed up companies and
funds could scoop a bargain leading to a revival in deals volume
like the period after 2009 gains some credence.
Japanese companies, helped by a strong yen, could feature in
any revival, especially with Chinese and Indian companies less
active.
Deals by Chinese companies have shrunk to $522 million so
far this year, less than a tenth of the amount a year earlier,
with bankers and lawyers saying Chinese companies are no longer
eager participants in auctions.
"The current downturn in the commodity market is more severe
than that of the post-Lehman crisis in that China's slowdown has
now become visible," said a senior official at a top Japanese
trading house.
"The momentum changed about six months ago, and since then,
we've been having more offers for resources assets. We are
planning to buy if there are good ones," said the official, who
declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak
to the media.
Japan's Marubeni Corp earlier this year agreed to
buy a 12.5 percent stake in the Roy Hill iron ore project for
A$1.5 billion. Mitsui & Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp
acquired a 14.7 percent stake in Woodside Petroleum
Ltd's Browse LNG project.