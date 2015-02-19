* Crown Resorts says Melbourne VIP gambling surges
* Shares up 10 pct even as Macau six-month profit slides
* Echo Entertainment also luring custom from Macau
By Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australia's top two casino
operators are profiting from expanding at home as China's
anti-corruption crackdown empties the once-booming gambling hub
of Macau, sending Asian high rollers further afield.
As Macau's takings slide, Crown Resorts Ltd,
Australia's biggest casino firm by market value, said on
Thursday revenue from VIPs gambling at its Melbourne casino
nearly doubled in the six months ended December. Rival Echo
Entertainment Group Ltd has also said VIP gambling in
its Australia casinos hit a record in the half.
Even as the Macau hit ate into its profit, Crown shares
jumped 10 percent, joining Echo in rising on proof they are
succeeding as casinos around the world look to lure customers
from the biggest global gambling centre. Macau is expected to
see an industry revenue slump of about 40 percent this month.
The boost comes as Crown, half-owned by Australian
billionaire James Packer, and Echo step up their domestic
rivalry. Crown is building a A$2 billion ($1.56 billion) casino
a short walk from Echo's newly refurbished Sydney waterfront
complex, while the pair are also vying for government approval
to build a casino in Brisbane - an Asian tourism hotspot.
"There's no doubt been some diversion from Macau," Crown
Chief Executive Officer Rowen Craigie told an analyst briefing
on Thursday. "You don't want to over-emphasise that but clearly
those more distant destinations have benefited."
Crown's shares hit a five-month high on Thursday, even as it
reported half-yearly profit nearly halved largely on falling
Macau takings. While Crown's profit from its one-third stake in
Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment slumped by 42 percent,
revenue from VIPs gambling at its Melbourne casino leapt 86
percent.
Two weeks earlier, Echo said turnover from VIP gamblers at
its Australia casinos nearly doubled to an all-time high of A$23
billion as net profit for the period surged 78 percent to
A$112.6 million. Its shares have risen up to 9 percent on the
news.
JUNKETS GALORE
The newly created diaspora of high rollers has given the
Australian casino operators a fresh motivation to win over
junket operators, now looking for new destinations to send their
clientele with no particular attachment to a country.
"VIP (clientele) is volatile," said Paul Kasian, head of
asset management at EQT Trustees, which holds 0.24 million
shares of Crown. "You're probably going to see VIP spread out of
Macau...various destinations will benefit."
Crown said it will work to build relationships with
Macau-based junket operators whose business largely involves
sourcing high-net-worth individuals from the mainland and
arranging all-in-one holiday packages involving gambling.
It is up to junket providers to mine potential customer
bases by finding those with business or family connections to
Australia and luring them with financial incentives and
giveaways, said Crown's Craigie.
"There's always the search for attracting new junket
operators and inviting existing junket operators to step up
their level of business," he said.
"Increasingly they're putting business into other
destinations (outside Macau). They've got choices just as the
premium players have."
($1 = 1.2804 Australian dollars)
