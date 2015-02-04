* Net profit up 78 pct to $87.59 mln

* Normalised revenue leaps 96 pct

* International VIP turnover hits record

* Australian casinos benefiting from Macau crackdown (Adds shares, details on VIP business)

SYDNEY, Feb 4 Australian casino company Echo Entertainment Group Ltd said interim net profit soared 78 percent thanks to record bets from high rollers, and looked forward to two more casino openings to grow earnings further.

The Sydney-based firm has benefited from an influx of wealthy Asian gamblers amid a corruption crackdown in the Chinese casino hub of Macau, where gambling revenue plunged 17.4 percent year-on-year in January.

Echo's casino operations in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast booked underlying net profit of A$112.6 million ($87.59 million) for the six months to Dec. 31.

Normalised revenue from the company's international VIP rebate business, which offers incentives for hotels, restaurants and other tourist attractions, soared 96 percent to A$332.2 million with gross turnover also nearly doubling to a record A$23 billion. Casino firms "normalise" results by using formulas to eliminate fluctuations in win rates.

Echo's shares jumped as much as four percent in early trading compared with a 0.4 rise on the broader market, hitting their highest intraday level since May 2012, before slipping 3.6 percent to $4.08 at 2358 GMT.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 31.5 percent to A$261.4 million, just beating the company's October earnings upgrade when it forecast first-half EBITDA between A$245 million and A$260 million.

Until recently Echo has come off second best in a fight against larger Crown Resorts Ltd for new casino licences on Australia's eastern seaboard, losing its monopoly in Sydney and fending off a similar scenario in Queensland state capital Brisbane.

But with Crown facing delays building a rival Sydney casino, and weighing the impact of the Macau crackdown, Echo hopes to capitalise on an influx of rich Asian gamblers at its Sydney waterfront complex The Star to net the lion's share of Australian gambling profit.

For the half-year period, Echo said group revenue climbed 28.3 percent to A$1.16 billion, including a 39 revenue jump for The Star.

In a teleconference with analysts, Echo Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier said the company was focused on the refurbishment of its Gold Coast business and hopes of winning a tender to build a new casino complex in central Brisbane.

($1 = 1.2855 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)