(Adds comments from analyst and CEO, background on Macau junkets)

* Net profit up 78 pct to $87.59 mln

* International VIP turnover hits record

* Australian casinos benefiting from Macau crackdown

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Feb 4 Record bets by Asian high rollers helped Echo Entertainment Group Ltd lift first-half net profit to a three-year high, but the Australian casino firm said the surge was tempered by the amount it paid to the junkets behind these VIP gamblers.

Echo on Wednesday said turnover from VIP gamblers at its Australia casinos nearly doubled to an all-time high of A$23 billion ($17.96 billion) as net profit for the period surged 78 percent to A$112.6 million ($87.59 million).

Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier, however, blamed junket operators for eating into margins during the six months to Dec. 31, as VIP revenues grew to account for nearly a third of the group's overall revenue from just 18 percent a year ago.

"Margins in this half are particularly under pressure because a lot of these junkets operated under profit-share agreements," Bekier said, without disclosing a specific ratio. "We're now looking at about 84 percent of VIP turnover being booked through junkets."

Like casino operators in South Korea, Philippines and increasingly Australia, Sydney-based Echo has benefited from the exodus of wealthy Chinese from the world's biggest gambling hub Macau amid the Beijing government's crackdown on conspicuous spending and corruption. Macau's gaming revenues last year plunged to their lowest level since 2001.

Junkets such as Jimei International and Suncity Group lure high rollers to casinos by extending them credit and arranging their travel and accommodation, in exchange for a cut from the casino operators.

On Tuesday, Jimei International said it had entered a junket arrangement with a casino operated by Echo's rival Crown Resorts Ltd in Perth, in western Australia.

"This is likely to continue for the foreseeable future because of the current situation in Macau," said Michael Ting, a Hong Kong-based analyst at CIMB.

The involvement of the junkets make betting on VIPs riskier for casinos operators than the more stable mass market segment. Echo's Bekier also declined to give any forecasts for the VIP unit, citing the short-term nature of junket bookings.

Until recently Echo has come off second best in a fight against larger rival Crown for new casino licences in eastern Australia, losing its monopoly in Sydney and fending off a similar scenario in Queensland state capital Brisbane.

But with Crown facing delays building a rival Sydney casino, Echo has been trying to capitalise on the influx of rich Asians at its Sydney waterfront complex The Star to outperform rivals. ($1 = 1.2855 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)