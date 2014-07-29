SYDNEY, July 30 Home-loan insurer Genworth
Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd on Wednesday posted a
41 percent rise in first-half net profit, its first earnings
report since listing two months ago.
Genworth, which provides insurance to mortgage lenders,
mostly for high loan to value residential mortgages, reported a
net profit for the six months-ended June of A$133.1 million
($124.90 million), up from A$94.6 million a year ago.
The company made a strong debut on the Australian Stock
Exchange in May after U.S. financial services giant Genworth
Financial Inc sold 34 percent of its Australian business
to raise A$583 million ($545 million).
($1 = 1.0656 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by David Gregorio)