SYDNEY Feb 10 Australian property developer
Stockland Corp Ltd said underlying first half net
profit rose 8.1 percent as residential sales increased, and said
it could keep growing earnings amid an uncertain economic
environment because of low interest rates.
Underlying net profit came in at A$313 million ($221
million) for the six months to Dec. 31, helped by a 45.5 percent
gain in operating profit from its residential division.
The company bumped up its interim dividend to 12.2
Australian cents, from 12 cents, and said it expected to grow
earnings per share between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent for the
full year.
($1 = 1.4150 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)