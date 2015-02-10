SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian property company
Stockland Corp Ltd said underlying half-year profit
grew 8.5 percent, just beating analyst expecations, as its
residential division benefited from low interest rates and high
demand.
Underlying profit, which excludes portfolio revaluations,
came in at A$290 million ($225 million) for the six months to
Dec. 31, compared with the A$286 million average forecast of
analysts polled by Reuters Starmine.
Overall net profit grew 55 percent to A$462 million because
of revaluations. The company announced a distribution of 12
cents, unchanged from the previous interim result.
($1 = 1.2872 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)