* Retail sales up 0.4 pct in August, up 4.5 pct on year
* Upbeat result likely to be welcomed by central bank
* RBA seen on hold at Oct. 6 policy review
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 2 Australia's retail sales bounced
back in August as consumers spent more at supermarkets and
department stores, an upbeat outcome that will cement
expectations of steady interest rates at next week's policy
review.
Friday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed retail trade rose an expected 0.4 percent in August,
recovering from July's 0.1 percent fall. On the year, sales were
up a healthy 4.5 percent.
The positive outcome should be welcomed by the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA), which holds its policy meeting on Oct. 6.
All 25 analysts polled by Reuters see the RBA keeping its cash
rate steady at a record low 2.0 percent.
"Today's figures will give the RBA a bit of comfort on the
consumer spending front," said Gareth Aird, senior economist at
Commonwealth Bank. "We expect the cash rate to be left
unchanged."
Driving the positive monthly result were gains in department
store sales, food retailing and other retailing, which includes
drugs and recreational goods sales.
Sales of household goods climbed a modest 0.2 percent but
were up a solid 9.1 percent from a year ago, outperforming the
other categories.
"Household goods retailing is the strongest component of
retail trade. It's a natural response to the significant pickup
in residential construction," Aird added.
Indeed, record low interest rates have helped stoke a
housing boom in Australia, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.
An industry survey on Friday showed new home sales climbed
2.3 percent in August to be just short of a peak reached in
April this year.
"It is becoming increasingly apparent that total sales
activity has already peaked this year, but today's update shows
that sales are remaining elevated," said Diwa Hopkins, an
economist at the Housing Industry Association (HIA), which
produced the survey.
Yet, some analysts fear that growth in house prices and
construction activity will slow in the months ahead.
"This will reduce the wealth and income effects from housing
and contribute to slower growth in retail spending into 2016,"
economists at ANZ warned.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)