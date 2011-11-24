* David Jones posts 11 pct fall in Q1 sales
* Weak home and equity prices curb spending
* November rate cut boosted business
* Most difficult trade in 40 years-Goodman Fielder
(Combines retailers)
By Miranda Maxwell
Nov 24 Australian retailers are bracing
for more tough trading conditions as consumers rein in spending
on weaker asset prices and hot competition forces
discounting, with one retailer describing the second half
as the most difficult in 40 years.
"In the aftermath of the (2008) global financial crisis, we
find ourselves operating in a very different world," James
Strong, chairman of supermarket heavyweight Woolworths Ltd
, told shareholders on Thursday.
Australia's economy, helped by a once-in-a-century mining
boom, has fared better than many other developed economies in
recent years, but higher interest rates have hit consumer
confidence and a strong local dollar encouraged overseas
purchases. Online shopping has increased transparency and forced
retailers to offer discounts to bargain-hunting shoppers.
Max Ould, chairman of Australasian food group Goodman
Fielder Ltd , said the second half had been
"the most difficult period that I can recall in over 40 years"
in consumer goods, citing "a fiercely competitive retail
environment with widespread, deep discounting and a lack of
consumer confidence."
The comments came shortly after Australia's second-largest
department store retailer, David Jones Ltd, posted an
11 percent drop in quarterly sales.
The retailer said falling home and stock prices and job
insecurity in sectors such as banking resulted in fewer visits
to its stores, particularly in the most upmarket neighbourhoods.
While travel goods performed well as shoppers took advantage
of a strong Australian dollar to holiday offshore, other retail
sectors struggled despite steep discounting.
"It's no secret discretionary retailers have been doing it
tough for a while now. The market always knew the number was
going to come within that range, but there were some hoping for
the possibility of a better read," said Peter Esho, an analyst
at City Index.
Shares in David Jones fell as much as 5 percent to a
seven-week low of A$2.80 on Wednesday, before recovering
slightly.
Australian shares have fallen 8 percent from October highs
while house prices have slowly declined though the year.
"Our customers have been hardest hit by the wealth effect.
We simply did not get the traffic through the door," said David
Jones' chief executive Paul Zahra.
Stores in more exclusive suburbs were faring worse than
others and David Jones had been harder hit than some peers,
Zahra said.
"Most retailers are in negative territory. We're at the more
discretionary end and we're suffering most," he told journalists
by telephone. "The better-placed demographically stores have
been the most affected."
DISCOUNTERS FARE BETTER
Rivals selling cheaper goods have fared better in recent
months. Sales at discount department stores Big W and Target,
owned by Woolworths and Wesfamers, both fell a bit more
than 4 percent in the first quarter.
Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings
, saw same-store sales fall 5.1 percent in the first
quarter and warned annual net profit was likely to fall as much
as 10 percent.
"The realities and challenges mean we believe trading will
remain subdued, most probably through to the next financial
year," Woolworths' chief executive, Grant O'Brien, told
shareholders.
Woolworths expects net profit growth will be limited to
between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.
Foodmaker H.J. Heinz Co said last week it now
expects a lower gross margin, partly due to weak sales in
Australia as shoppers turn to cheaper "home" branded items.
.
RATE CUT IMPACT
David Jones said recent sales had improved a little, with
sale declines in October and November contained at less than 10
percent, after the central bank cut official rates by 25 basis
points to 4.5 percent.
"We certainly saw a positive impact on our business," Zahra
said. "The tracking performance week-on-week is on the improve
so it's been sustained," he said.
Markets are pricing in rate cuts of more than 100 basis
points by May as the Reserve Bank of Australia responds to the
shaky global environment.
David Jones says Christmas trading and summer sales should
still ensure it meets its guidance for a fall in first-half
profit of between 15 and 20 percent from a year earlier.
Sales fell 11 percent to A$414.3 million ($401.29 million)
in the three months to Oct. 29. Executives had previously warned
of a fall of around 10 percent.
Shares in most retailers fell with Myer down 1.7 percent,
Goodman Fielder down 2.6 percent and surf wear group Billabong
, which relies on U.S. sales, diving 9.4 percent.
Woolworths bucked the trend and managed an 0.8 percent rise.
($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies and Matt
Driskill)