By Miranda Maxwell

Nov 24 Australian retailers are bracing for more tough trading conditions as consumers rein in spending on weaker asset prices and hot competition forces discounting, with one retailer describing the second half as the most difficult in 40 years.

"In the aftermath of the (2008) global financial crisis, we find ourselves operating in a very different world," James Strong, chairman of supermarket heavyweight Woolworths Ltd , told shareholders on Thursday.

Australia's economy, helped by a once-in-a-century mining boom, has fared better than many other developed economies in recent years, but higher interest rates have hit consumer confidence and a strong local dollar encouraged overseas purchases. Online shopping has increased transparency and forced retailers to offer discounts to bargain-hunting shoppers.

Max Ould, chairman of Australasian food group Goodman Fielder Ltd , said the second half had been "the most difficult period that I can recall in over 40 years" in consumer goods, citing "a fiercely competitive retail environment with widespread, deep discounting and a lack of consumer confidence."

The comments came shortly after Australia's second-largest department store retailer, David Jones Ltd, posted an 11 percent drop in quarterly sales.

The retailer said falling home and stock prices and job insecurity in sectors such as banking resulted in fewer visits to its stores, particularly in the most upmarket neighbourhoods.

While travel goods performed well as shoppers took advantage of a strong Australian dollar to holiday offshore, other retail sectors struggled despite steep discounting.

"It's no secret discretionary retailers have been doing it tough for a while now. The market always knew the number was going to come within that range, but there were some hoping for the possibility of a better read," said Peter Esho, an analyst at City Index.

Shares in David Jones fell as much as 5 percent to a seven-week low of A$2.80 on Wednesday, before recovering slightly.

Australian shares have fallen 8 percent from October highs while house prices have slowly declined though the year.

"Our customers have been hardest hit by the wealth effect. We simply did not get the traffic through the door," said David Jones' chief executive Paul Zahra.

Stores in more exclusive suburbs were faring worse than others and David Jones had been harder hit than some peers, Zahra said.

"Most retailers are in negative territory. We're at the more discretionary end and we're suffering most," he told journalists by telephone. "The better-placed demographically stores have been the most affected."

DISCOUNTERS FARE BETTER

Rivals selling cheaper goods have fared better in recent months. Sales at discount department stores Big W and Target, owned by Woolworths and Wesfamers, both fell a bit more than 4 percent in the first quarter.

Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings , saw same-store sales fall 5.1 percent in the first quarter and warned annual net profit was likely to fall as much as 10 percent.

"The realities and challenges mean we believe trading will remain subdued, most probably through to the next financial year," Woolworths' chief executive, Grant O'Brien, told shareholders.

Woolworths expects net profit growth will be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent in fiscal 2012.

Foodmaker H.J. Heinz Co said last week it now expects a lower gross margin, partly due to weak sales in Australia as shoppers turn to cheaper "home" branded items. .

RATE CUT IMPACT

David Jones said recent sales had improved a little, with sale declines in October and November contained at less than 10 percent, after the central bank cut official rates by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.

"We certainly saw a positive impact on our business," Zahra said. "The tracking performance week-on-week is on the improve so it's been sustained," he said.

Markets are pricing in rate cuts of more than 100 basis points by May as the Reserve Bank of Australia responds to the shaky global environment.

David Jones says Christmas trading and summer sales should still ensure it meets its guidance for a fall in first-half profit of between 15 and 20 percent from a year earlier.

Sales fell 11 percent to A$414.3 million ($401.29 million) in the three months to Oct. 29. Executives had previously warned of a fall of around 10 percent.

Shares in most retailers fell with Myer down 1.7 percent, Goodman Fielder down 2.6 percent and surf wear group Billabong , which relies on U.S. sales, diving 9.4 percent. Woolworths bucked the trend and managed an 0.8 percent rise.

($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies and Matt Driskill)