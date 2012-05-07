SYDNEY May 7 The Australian government's
statistics agency said some figures relating to its March retail
sales report published on Monday had been emailed in error to
six clients 20 minutes ahead of the 0130 GMT release schedule.
There were no signs of any significant market reaction at
0110 GMT when the emails were sent, although the Australian
dollar drifted higher after the stronger-than-expected headline
retail sales figures were officially released.
When contacted by Reuters, the Australian Bureau of
Statistics declined to reveal who the clients were but said the
email probably contained customised reports that did not include
the headline retail sales numbers.
The spokesman, who was unable to give further details
immediately, said the bureau routinely sends out such emails to
clients, but only at or after the 0130 GMT embargo.
"The ABS recognises that this is a breach of our release
policy. I have instigated a full review of the circumstances
leading up to the release to understand why it happened and to
prevent it from happening again," Brian Pink, head of the
agency, said in a statement.
