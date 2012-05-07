SYDNEY May 7 The Australian government's statistics agency said some figures relating to its March retail sales report published on Monday had been emailed in error to six clients 20 minutes ahead of the 0130 GMT release schedule.

There were no signs of any significant market reaction at 0110 GMT when the emails were sent, although the Australian dollar drifted higher after the stronger-than-expected headline retail sales figures were officially released.

When contacted by Reuters, the Australian Bureau of Statistics declined to reveal who the clients were but said the email probably contained customised reports that did not include the headline retail sales numbers.

The spokesman, who was unable to give further details immediately, said the bureau routinely sends out such emails to clients, but only at or after the 0130 GMT embargo.

"The ABS recognises that this is a breach of our release policy. I have instigated a full review of the circumstances leading up to the release to understand why it happened and to prevent it from happening again," Brian Pink, head of the agency, said in a statement.

