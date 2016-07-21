(Fixes typos in par 6 & 7)
SYDNEY, July 21 Australia's richest woman Gina
Rinehart has expanded her cattle business, buying two cattle
properties in the country's north, as the billionaire seeks to
profit from the Asia's fast-growing food market.
The cattle properties, located southwest of the town of
Katherine in the Northern Territory, were bought from one of
Indonesia's largest importers of cattle, Japfa, the
Rinehart-controlled Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd said.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"I am very excited about the acquisition of these two cattle
properties and to be investing in Australia, particularly in
the Northern Territory," Rinehart said in a statement issued by
Hancock on Thursday.
"I am passionate about our agricultural industry and
developing Northern Australia," she said.
The combined purchase of 550,000 hectares (1.36 million
acres) and 40,000 head of cattle marks the latest agricultural
acquisition from the mining magnate after Rinehart bought a
Western Australia cattle station last year.
Rinehart is one of a handful of mining magnates that have
shown increasing appetite for Australian agriculture assets amid
a transition of the country's economy - the so-called "mining to
dining boom".
Australia has exported record amounts of beef to China over
the last three years, while a deal to sell live cattle to the
Asian market signed last year is expected to be lucrative.
The increased Asian demand for Australian agricultural
assets is politically sensitive, igniting fears over food
security and leading to stronger government restrictions.
A China-led consortium seeking to buy Australia's largest
agricultural land owner, S. Kidman & Co, will hold off on a
fresh bid amid concerns it could be derailed by a new, more
protectionist, government, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
