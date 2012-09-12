(Refiles to recast third bullet headline and second paragraph)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Sept 12 Lawyers for Asia's richest woman
and three of her children held preliminary arguments on
Wednesday over who should control a $4 billion trust, a bitter
family feud that has captivated Australia.
Justice Paul Brereton of the New South Wales Supreme Court
reserved a decision on whether the case against mining magnate
Gina Rinehart should be thrown out of court or argued fully. A
decision is not expected for some days.
At stake is Rinehart's position as the sole trustee of the
trust that holds a near-one-quarter share in Hancock Prospecting
Pty Ltd, one of the world's largest privately-owned mining
companies.
Lawyers for Rinehart and her daughter Ginia Rinehart, the
only child to side with her mother in the feud, sought to have
the suit brought by the three elder children to remove their
mother as a trustee thrown out of court.
Hancock Prospecting is developing what would be Australia's
fourth-largest iron ore mine and generates hundreds of millions
of dollars a year in royalties from tenements secured by Gina
Rinehart's father, Lang Hancock, a legendary figure in
Australian mining history.
The dispute has already caused a delay at Hancock's flagship
Roy Hill iron ore mine, rail and port project in Western
Australia, which is now running into some stiff headwinds from
slowing China demand and soaring costs.
A halving in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI over the past
year has dented both investor appetite for such projects and the
58-year-old widow's fortune, estimated by Forbes in February at
around $18 billion.
FAMILY TIES
Rinehart has been putting some of her vast wealth to work
with purchases of media companies Fairfax Media and Ten
Network Holdings in the past year, causing some
consternation among the chattering classes.
Her opposition to taxes and calls for miners to be allowed
exemptions from laws restricting the use of foreign labour have
also put her on a collision course with government and unions.
Recently, Rinehart warned Australia was becoming too
expensive for mining firms which she said could hire workers for
under $2 a day in Africa.
Rinehart, known as the Pilbara Princess, has a long history
of controversy and has played out much of her life in the media
spotlight.
She is the only child of Hancock, a larger-than-life
character credited with discovering the world's largest deposit
of iron ore in Pilbara, Western Australia.
Rinehart learned the business at her father's knee and,
after a prolonged battle with his third wife following Hancock's
death in 1992, cemented control of Hancock Prospecting.
Rinehart owns three-quarters of Hancock Prospecting and is
the sole trustee of the family trust which holds a further 23
percent of the company for the benefit of her four children.
Last year, just days before the trust was due to vest,
Rinehart changed the vesting date to 2068 and sought changes in
the trust documents, prompting her three eldest children -- Hope
Rinehart Welker, Bianca Rinehart and John Hancock -- to fight to
have her removed as trustee.
E-mails earlier made public after Rinehart's efforts to keep
the case behind closed doors showed Rinehart told the children
the vesting of the trust would likely trigger crippling capital
gains tax liabilities for them.
She also described the elder trio of children as being lazy
and spoilt, and warned that their security would be at risk if
they persisted with the action.
MEDIATION ATTEMPT
Lawyers for Rinehart, who was not in court, said she had
since brought forward the vesting date for the trust and was
prepared to hand over the assets, something the children did not
want.
"The only remaining duty for the trustee is to divide the
assets and hand it out," David Russell, counsel for the mining
magnate said in court.
"The beneficiaries will not want to receive the shares for
tax reasons. The offer is made in open court."
Earlier, an attempt by the youngest daughter, Ginia, to
bring about a mediation was rejected by the justice and lawyer
for the warring children.
"Ginia had a most genuine interest in moving the case to
mediation without further public ventilation of this very
unhappy family dispute," Ginia's lawyer, Francois Kunc, said.
The early skirmishes in the family feud delayed the sale of
equity stakes in Roy Hill, Rinehart has previously said.
South Korean steel giant POSCO, Japanese trading
company Marubeni, South Korea's STX Corp,
and Taiwan's China Steel Corp hold a collective 30
percent stake in the project, with Hancock Prospecting holding
the remainder.
Hancock is currently trying to raise about $7 billion in
debt funding to get the massive project into production.
It is not clear what impact, if any, the removal of Rinehart
as trustee of the family trust would have on Hancock Prospecting
and its iron ore, coal and media empire. Shares in the company
can only be held by Rinehart and her direct descendants and
cannot be pledged as collateral.
