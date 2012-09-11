* Asia's richest woman fighting three eldest children in
SYDNEY, Sept 12 Gina Rinehart heads to an
Australian court on Wednesday to do battle with her children
over a multi-billion-dollar family trust, an unwelcome
distraction for Asia's richest woman as she scrambles to secure
funding for a $10 billion iron ore mine.
The case will also bring more unwanted public scrutiny to
the iron ore heiress who has become more vocal on policy matters
but prefers keeps her personal life under wraps and fought
unsuccessfully to have the family dispute heard behind closed
doors.
Some details of the case, which begins in the New South
Wales Supreme Court on Wednesday, are likely to be surpressed. A
ruling is not expected for some time.
The dispute has already caused a delay at Rinehart's
flagship Roy Hill iron ore mine, rail and port project in
Western Australia, which is now running into some stiff
headwinds from slowing China demand and soaring costs.
A halving in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI over the past
year has dented both investor appetite for such projects and the
the 58-year-old widow's fortune, estimated by Forbes in February
at around $18 billion.
Rinehart has been putting some of her vast wealth to work
with purchases of media companies Fairfax Media and Ten
Network Holdings in the past year, causing some
consternation among the chattering classes.
Her opposition to taxes and calls for miners to be allowed
exemptions from laws restricting the use of foreign labour have
also put her on a collision course with government and unions.
Recently, Rinehart warned Australia was becoming too
expensive for mining firms which she said could hire workers for
under $2 a day in Africa.
FAMILY TIES
Rinehart, known as the Pilbara Princess, has a long history
of controversy and has played out much of her life in the media
spotlight.
She is the only child of legendary Australian mining pioneer
Lang Hancock, a larger-than-life character credited with
discovering the world's largest deposit of iron ore in Pilbara,
Western Australia.
Rinehart learned the business at her father's knee and,
after a prolonged battle with his third wife following Hancock's
death in 1992, cemented control of his company, Hancock
Prospecting Pty Ltd.
Rinehart owns three-quarters of Hancock Prospecting and is
the sole trustee of the family trust which holds a further 24
percent of Hancock Prospecting for the benefit of her four
children.
Last year, just days before the trust was due to vest,
Rinehart changed the vesting date to 2068, prompting her three
eldest children -- Hope Rinehart Welker, Bianca Rinehart and
John Hancock -- to fight to have her removed as trustee.
The youngest, London-based Ginia Rinehart, has sided with her
mother in the dispute.
E-mails made public as part of the fight to keep the case
private showed Rinehart told the children the vesting of the
trust would likely trigger crippling capital gains tax
liabilities for them. She also described the elder trio of
children as being lazy and spoilt, and warned that their
security would be at risk if they persisted with the action.
Robert Richards, a specialist in tax and trust law for high
net worth individuals, said the plaintiffs would need to show
that Rinehart did not act in the interests of the trust and was
not impartial.
"You don't go and use the trust documents to penalise people
and you certainly don't use it to benefit yourself," he said.
The early skirmishes in the family feud delayed the sale of
equity stakes in Roy Hill, Rinehart has previously said.
South Korean steel giant POSCO, Japanese trading
company Marubeni, South Korea's STX Corp,
and Taiwan's China Steel Corp hold a collective 30
percent stake in the project, with Hancock Prospecting holding
the remainder.
It is not clear what impact, if any, the removal of Rinehart
as trustee of the family trust would have on Hancock Prospecting
and its iron ore, coal and media empire. Shares in the company
can only be held by Rinehart and her direct descendants and
cannot be pledged as collateral.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)