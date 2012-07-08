By Jane Wardell
| SYDNEY, July 9
SYDNEY, July 9 When Australian mining mogul Gina
Rinehart, one of the world's richest women, flew to Cambodia to
meet former trafficked children whose education she was
financing, she was showing a little known side of her character.
The "Pilbara Princess" is one of Australia's most written
about personalities for her ruthless business dealings, a
fortune from family mining interests and an endless string of
lawsuits, including against her own children, to protect those
riches.
She has not been feted for her softer side or public
largesse. But during that Cambodia trip in 2010, Rinehart also
took girls from an orphanage to the hairdresser and bought
clothes, toiletries and refrigerators for them, moving the
home's manager to tears.
It would have made for a perfect feel-good story, except
that the 58-year-old Rinehart, the only child of one of
Australia's legendary frontier miners, refused to talk about it,
save in an article she wrote herself for an inflight magazine.
Her disdain for the mainstream media has never been hidden,
but Rinehart is now building up a stake in that very industry,
heightening concerns about a conflux of vested interests and
media power.
In recent months, she has taken a 10 percent stake in
free-to-air TV operator Ten Network Holdings and joined
the board alongside publishing scions Lachlan Murdoch and James
Packer.
She is also engaged in a high-profile war with Fairfax Media
for board representation after becoming the top
shareholder of Australia's largest newspaper group.
"She's part of a pattern of the mining industry asserting
itself in very political ways," says David McKnight, an
associate professor in Journalism and Media at the University of
New South Wales.
"She's idiosyncratic and she has a personal agenda but she's
also part of a really fundamental structural change in the
Australian economy."
STAGGERING WEALTH
Rinehart's interest in media has coincided with an explosion
of media interest in her, driven by her huge wealth.
A string of deals and booming commodity prices have helped
her convert a modest inherited fortune into a staggering sum.
Forbes in February estimated her to be worth $18 billion, making
her the richest woman in Asia. Australia's BRW magazine
subsequently named her the richest woman in the world, worth an
estimated $29 billion. Rinehart herself claims to have increased
her inheritance by 40,000 percent.
Helping fuel public fascination, Rinehart is fighting an
acrimonious legal battle with three of her four children, who
are trying to remove her as trustee of a multi-billion-dollar
family trust.
Due back in court this week, Rinehart has tried
unsuccessfully to have the hearings held behind closed doors and
has issued subpoenas against The West Australian newspaper,
seeking access to confidential sources following its reporting
of the battle.
Despite her sometimes difficult relationship with the press,
Rinehart has declared herself to be a "white knight" for
Fairfax, the publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald and
Australian Financial Review. She has issued an ultimatum to its
chairman to improve the struggling company's performance or
resign, but questions about her goals beyond that remain
unanswered.
Rinehart, who seldom gives interviews, declined to comment
for this article.
Many point to her father Lang Hancock's establishment of two
newspapers, now defunct, in the 1960s and 1970s to espouse his
right-wing ideas as a signal post for his daughter's intentions.
"I think it is all related and harks back to her father's
views that the media is a useful vessel to get messages across
and sway political policy," said Adele Ferguson, who spent 18
months researching Rinehart for a recently released unauthorised
biography.
Lang Hancock is an enormous figure in Australia's mining
history. Legend has it that he discovered the world's largest
deposit of iron ore in Pilbara, Western Australia while flying
low in a rocky gorge when piloting a light plane through a storm
in the early 1950s.
He spent years lobbying the then government to remove a ban
on exporting ore and made a fortune when they did, selling
valuable tenements and partnering with some of the biggest
mining names in the world.
A polarizing figure, Hancock proposed using small nuclear
bombs to help mine the Outback, advocated secession for Western
Australia and had business dealings with the brutal Romanian
dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. His disparaging comments on the
unemployed and Aborigines outraged liberals.
"FELLA"
Rinehart appears to have inherited both the business sense
and the bullish, take-no-prisoners characteristics of the man
who called his only child "fella" as he took her on business
meetings from the age of 13.
Rinehart was educated in Perth but has spent much of her
life in the Pilbara, a 500,000-square-kilometre, or
190,000-square-mile stretch of ancient red earth, searing heat
and still the single largest source of iron ore in the world.
Since her father's death in 1992 at the age of 82, Rinehart
as executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, has
transformed her father's discovery into a company of global
scale.
Her Hope Downs joint venture with iron ore giant Rio Tinto
generates huge cash flows and the $10 billion Roy Hill
iron ore project, whose investors include Korean and Japanese
companies, promises to be another big money-spinner.
A passionate nationalist and vocal climate change sceptic,
Rinehart's opposition to taxes and calls for miners to be
allowed exemptions from laws prohibiting the use of foreign
labour have put her on a collision course with government and
unions.
"I fear Australia's extraordinary success has never been in
more jeopardy than right now because of the rising power of
vested interests," Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan wrote in an
opinion piece mentioning Rinehart and other mining magnates by
name. "This poison has infected our politics and is seeping into
our economy."
Rinehart's rising profile has put her back in the spotlight
20 years after a very public legal battle with her father's
widow Rose Porteous, a Filipina housekeeper who married Hancock
after Rinehart's mother died.
The decade-long court cases revealed salacious family
details, references to black magic, hitmen and poison, and
intimate moments between Hancock and Porteous, before the two
women settled out of court without making details of the
settlement public.
KEEN LITIGANT
Since then, Rinehart has regularly been in court, battling
her father's former business partner and mining giant BHP
Billiton among others, earning her a reputation as a
keen litigant.
But it is details of the latest battles with her children
that have generated the most headlines.
Just days before the family trust was due to vest, Rinehart
changed the vesting date to 2068 when her four children will be
in their 80s and 90s.
The children are the offspring of Rinehart's first husband
Greg Milton, who became a taxi driver after their divorce, and
her second husband Frank Rinehart, who had moved to Australia
after pleading guilty in the United States to criminal tax
fraud. Frank Rinehart died of a heart attack in 1990.
Family e-mails made public as part of the trust case showed
Gina Rinehart describing the elder trio of children of being
lazy and spoilt, and warning that their security would be at
risk if they persisted with the action. Typed missives often
ended with "Regards Mother. Dictated not read."
Rinehart's criticisms rankle with John Hancock, 36, her
eldest child and only son, who was dumped from the Hancock
Prospecting board by his mother less than eighteen months after
being appointed in 1997.
Hancock, who recently released a statement telling
kidnappers not to bother with him as his mother would pay no
ransom, now has a half-share in a start-up building company
which hopes to revolutionize the industry with a product that
removes the need for load-bearing concrete columns.
"I've got an MBA, I'm managing a company that is building
houses in Western Australia and possibly around the world,"
Hancock told Reuters.
"I'm not really quite sure what she means via her repeated
broadcasts about non-working or unable to administer something
as simple as a trust," he adds. "What would satisfy her, I don't
know, I don't have mining tenements because she has got them all
in the family company."
Hancock's ability to talk about his mother, however, is
limited by a series of gagging orders.
"I'm not allowed to disparage her; indeed my public comments
tend to highlight her intelligence, but it's open slather
(season) in disparaging the now adult children."
London-based Ginia Rinehart has sided with her mother in the
dispute and has been rewarded as the heir apparent, an honour
that has been passed from one to the other sibling over the
years.
An insight into Rinehart's thinking came in a rare interview
shortly after a brush with death following routine surgery in
2008.
"We all know far too many stories where the third generation
just destroys everything the first two have built up and I
certainly hope my family are different, because I've worked too
hard and my father has worked too hard for it to be given away,"
she said.
Regardless of the outcome of her battle with Fairfax -- and
with her children -- one thing seems certain.
"Rinehart is one of the most fascinating characters in
Australia and is fast becoming an unstoppable force in business,
the media and politics," says Ferguson, her unauthorised
biographer. "We haven't seen anything yet. Australia is about to
see a lot more of Gina."
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Raju Gopalakrishnan)