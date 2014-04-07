SYDNEY, April 7 An Australian court on Monday ruled against a proposal by Rio Tinto to expand its Warkworth coal mine in New South Wales, placing the mine's future in jeopardy.

The New South Wales Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal from Rio Tinto to a lower court, ruling in favour of environmental groups who claimed the benefits of the project did not outweigh social and environmental impacts. (Reporting By James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)