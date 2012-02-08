* Rio aims to lift Aust capacity by more than 50 pct by 2015
* Rio share of expansion spend $2.9 bln
* Asian demand forecast to grow strongly, says Rio
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto
announced on Wednesday a $3.4 billion expansion of iron
ore mining in Australia, where it has mapped out a plan to lift
capacity by more than 50 percent in anticipation of growing
demand from Chinese steel mills.
The world's second largest iron ore producer said it expects
to boost output from its mines in Australia's western Pilbara
iron belt to 283 million tonnes a year by the second half of
2013, up from the current 225 million tonnes.
That would represent about a fifth of current world trade in
the key steel making ingredient.
By the end of March, Rio said it expects to lift its
operating capacity to 230 million tonnes per year. Only Brazil's
Vale mines more iron ore each year.
"The programme remains on track and we are bringing new iron
ore production on stream at a time when demand from Asian
markets is forecast to grow strongly, while industry supply
growth remains constrained," Rio Tinto's iron ore division chief
Sam Walsh said in a statement.
Rio said its longer-term plan called for a capacity increase
to 353 million tonnes a year by the end of 2015.
Rio Tinto's share of the increased investment will
be $2.9 billion, with minority partners shouldering the
remaining $500 million.
The Pilbara is closer to China, the world's largest iron-ore
consumer, than key sources of high-grade ore in Brazil and
Africa, giving Rio an advantage on shipping costs and times.
BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto's closet rival in
Australian iron ore mining, said earlier on Wednesday it was
mining at an operating rate of 178 million tonnes a year as it
ramps up production in the region.
Iron ore was quoted on Wednesday at $144.70 a tonne, cost
and freight delivered to China , near the highest
level since November, according to the Steel Index.
BHP Billiton reported its first-half attributable profit
slipped to 7 percent to $9.94 billion citing lower commodity
prices, higher costs, and a slow down in demand from China.
Rio Tinto, reporting on Thursday, is tipped to show a 9
percent fall in second-half underlying earnings to $7.5 billion
before one-offs.