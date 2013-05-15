BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
SYDNEY May 15 The Australian government on Wednesday approved Rio Tinto Alcan's South of Embley bauxite mine and port development project in Queensland.
Environment Minister Tony Burke said the project could go ahead, subject to several strict conditions that will protect marine life and the Great Barrier Reef from shipping movements.
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes