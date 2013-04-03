SYDNEY, April 3 Rio Tinto has hired Deutsche Bank to help sell Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, as the Anglo-Australian miner seeks to cut costs and exit non-core and under-performing businesses.

Rio Tinto is seeking to sell up to 29 percent of its Coal and Allied Industries unit, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Rio Tinto owns 80 percent of Coal & Allied, which owns several coal mines in New South Wales, and wants to cut its stake to as low as 51 percent, according to the WSJ.

The miner is also seeking a buyer for its controlling stakes in the Clermont and neighbouring Blair Athol mines in Queensland state for more than $1 billion, the WSJ said in a separate report. The Blair Athol mine was closed by Rio Tinto in November.

Rio Tinto and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the reports.

Rio Tinto and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp bought Coal & Allied Industries in late 2011 in a deal valuing it at A$10.6 billion.

Clermont holds 177 million tonnes of thermal coal, with a maximum capacity of up to 12.2 million tonnes a year and has an expected life of 17 years, according to Rio Tinto.

Australian benchmark thermal coal prices are currently hovering below $90 a tonne, down from an all-time high of above $174/tonne in 2008 and near the cost of production for many Australian coal mines.

Rio is targeting savings of $5 billion by the end of 2014, two-thirds of that from its aluminium and energy units, which have been hit by soaring costs, particularly in Australia.