SYDNEY, April 15 Miner Rio Tinto
said on Monday it is reviewing the future of one of its
coal mines in Australia after a court overturned an approval to
expand the mine, citing environmental and social concerns.
The setback could hold implications for any potential sale
by Rio Tinto of coal assets in Australia.
Rio Tinto said 1,300 jobs were now at risk after the New
South Wales Land and Environment Court reversed a state
government approval that would have extended activities at the
Mount Thorley Warkworth mining complex by around 13 years to
2033. In May 2003 an approval was granted to extend mining only
until 2020.
The operation yielded 4 million tonnes of thermal coal and
1.6 million tonnes of semi-soft coking coal in 2012. It is run
by Rio Tinto subsidiary Coal & Allied.
Rio Tinto reportedly has hired Deutsche Bank to help sell
some Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars as the
company seeks to slash costs and exit non-core and
under-performing businesses.
Coal & Allied Acting Managing Director Darren Yeates said it
was in the process of reviewing the court judgment.
"We will also undertake a thorough review into the viability
of the Mount Thorley Warkworth operation," Yeates said in a
statement.
"This will include looking at other development options,
however this would require a significant capital investment in
an environment where many Australian coal mines are struggling
to survive," he said.
Coal prices have dropped dramatically this year, with demand
from Asia waning as steel markets soften and more power
suppliers switch to gas. Australian producers have been
particularly hard hit due to the high value of the Australian
dollar and steep wages.
The decision followed a legal challenge to the mine's
expansion from the Bulga-Milbrodale Progress Association.
The chief judge of the Land and Environment Court, Justice
Brian Preston, said in his judgment that the association's
appeal should be upheld due to "the significant, diverse
biological adversity, noise and dust and social impacts of the
project," local media reported.