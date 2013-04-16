* Sees refined copper loss of 100,000/t due to cave in at
Utah mine
* Keeps 2013 iron ore output target at 265 mln/t
SYDNEY, April 16 Rio Tinto will
initiate major cost-cutting measures under its new chief
executive as the Anglo-Australian miner combats a sharp downturn
in demand for industrial commodities.
For projects started during the now-defunct mining boom,
unchecked costs have become a No. 1 priority for resource
companies facing a less robust customer in China, the world's
biggest importer of iron ore, copper and other industrial
staples.
"My streamlined executive committee structure is now in
place and demanding targets for 2013, including for cash cost
savings," CEO Sam Walsh said in a statement.
Walsh was named chief executive in January as part of a
senior level shake up after a series of disastrous investments
drove Rio Tinto to its first annual loss ever.
No details of the targets were given in the statement. Rio
Tinto's emphasis on the cuts come after China's announcement on
Monday its economy undershot expectations by growing 7.7 percent
in the first quarter from a year ago, a stumble that battered
global markets and forced analysts to slash the country's
full-year growth forecasts.
Under Walsh, Rio Tinto has already cut hundreds of jobs and
marked underperforming copper, coal and aluminium assets for
sale or closure.
The world's second-biggest iron ore miner after Brazil's
Vale said in its quarterly production report it
remained on track to boost output of the steelmaking material to
265 million tonnes this year under a multi-billion-dollar
expansion plan.
It also warned its mine in Utah, the second-biggest source
of copper in the United States, would see a drop in refined
metal output by about 100,000 tonnes based on an early
assessment of damage caused by a cave-in last Wednesday.
The loss due to the accident, in which no employees were
reported injured, could help ease a mounting global supply glut
of copper that was weighing on the metal's price, according to
analysts, although Rio Tinto's warning did not impact the price
of the metal significantly on Tuesday amid steep volatility in
global commodities markets.
Rio Tinto was also hopeful it could commission its giant Oyu
Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia by the end of June,
pending resolution of outstanding issues with the Mongolian
government over local employment and taxes.
It has also failed to resolve cost disputes with Mongolia
over how much the project will cost, agreeing only on a
temporary budget to keep the mine on track to start producing in
June.
Mongolia's representatives on the Oyu Tolgoi board refused
to approve the mine's budget for this year in January, pressing
Rio Tinto to explain why capital spending on the project had
blown out by more than $2 billion. Rio Tinto has said that
figure is incorrect and the project remains on budget of $6.2
billion.
IRON ORE, COAL
Iron ore production in the first quarter was 5 percent lower
than fourth-quarter 2012 production after three tropical
cyclones interrupted ship loading.
"Despite this temporary closure of the ports for shipping,
the mine sites, and rail haulage from mine to port, continued to
operate at close to capacity throughout the period," the company
said.
Rio Tinto also has trimmed its Australian thermal coal
production guidance for 2013 by 500,000 tonnes.
Coal prices have dropped dramatically this year, with demand
from Asia waning as more power suppliers switch to gas, the
outlook for thermal coal is souring. Australian producers have
been particularly hard hit due to the high value of the
Australian dollar and steep wages.
Rio Tinto has reportedly hired Deutsche Bank to find a buyer
for a stake in its Coal & Allied unit in Australia.
Any sale, however, is unlikely to make up the $14 billion in
writedowns on aluminium tied to its acquisition of Alcan of
Canada and coal mines in Mozambique that led to a 2012 net loss
of $2.99 billion.