SYDNEY Feb 25 Rio Tinto said it has
suspended bauxite mining at its Gove operations in Australia on
Tuesday following the death of a worker.
The employee was fatally injured while performing
maintenance work, Rio Tinto said in a statement e-mailed
to Reuters.
"We will be pausing all operations at the mine," the
statement said,
All non-essential activity at an adjoining alumina refinery
has also been halted for at least 24 hours, according to the
company.
The Gove operation produces more than 8.2 million tonnes of
bauxite and 2.7 million tonnes of alumina a year.
Rio in November announced it would close the alumina
refinery this year because it was losing money but would
continue mining bauxite for export.