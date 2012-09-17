MELBOURNE, Sept 17 Australia's Rip Curl surfwear company said on Monday it has received unsolicited approaches from several international companies looking to invest in the privately held firm.

Rip Curl said in a statement it has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on exploring these opportunities and assess the merits of introducing an investor to the group.

Earlier, a source told Reuters that Rip Curl, founded in 1969, could fetch up to A$480 million ($506 million) in a full sale.