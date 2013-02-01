By James Grubel
| CANBERRA
CANBERRA Feb 1 Prime Minister Julia Gillard has
set national elections for Sept. 14 this year, surprising voters
by giving eight months notice of the poll.
Calling the date was intended to end political uncertainty
surrounding her struggling minority government, but by kicking
off a long campaign she has given up the chance to catch
opposition leader Tony Abbott unawares with a snap early poll.
The election will decide whether Australia keeps its
controversial carbon tax, and a 30 percent tax on coal and iron
ore mining profits, which Abbott has promised to scrap if he
wins power.
RATINGS (Unchanged unless stated)
S&P: AAA
MOODY'S: Aaa
FITCH: AAA
Following are the key political risks to watch:
YEAR OF THE LONG CAMPAIGN
Opinion polls show Abbott's opposition Liberal-National
party is well ahead of the government and Gillard would be swept
from office, losing up to 18 seats, if an election were held
now. The government could lose power if it loses just one seat.
Still, aside from carbon and mining taxes, the government
and opposition both support greater involvement with China, the
country's biggest trade partner, and close defence ties with the
United States.
Abbott has said the election would be a referendum on
Gillard's credibility, which he has continually attacked, while
offering few detailed policy alternatives.
What to watch:
- Manifesto promises and campaign pledges from both parties.
- Any fresh political blunder could severely damage
Gillard's leadership and tempt nervous government lawmakers to
her Gillard in favour of a more popular leader, though there is
only minimal support for former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.
- Any unexpected defection or retirement from parliament of
a government lawmaker could trigger a by-election in which
Gillard might lose control of a parliamentary majority. That
would likely trigger a full election which could see Labor swept
from office.
ECONOMY
The central bank has cut its growth forecasts for 2013 to
just under 2.75 percent from 3 percent, warning the upsurge in
the mining industry will peak earlier and at a lower level than
previously expected.
Australia's $1.4 trillion economy grew 0.5 percent in the
third quarter, or 3.1 percent for the year, but economists
expect growth to slow into 2013, possibly to levels nearer 2
percent.
Unemployment rose unexpectedly in December, nudging the
jobless rate up to 5.4 percent - still around half the rate in
the euro zone - which pushed the local dollar down as the market
narrowed the odds of further interest rate cuts in the coming
months.
The Australian dollar, which has traded near 30-year
highs above parity with the U.S. dollar for most of the past two
years, plus rising costs and lower commodity prices, are
hampering investment in the resources sector.
Latest data shows a record $280.5 billion in committed
investment into resources projects, although higher costs mask a
fall in the number of committed projects.
At its December board meeting, the central bank cut interest
rates by 25 points to 3.0 percent, matching its post-global
financial crisis low, to protect the economy from ongoing
uncertainty.
What to watch:
- Any further falls in commodity prices could weaken
Australian export revenue, see more resources projects shelved,
and lead to job cuts in the resources sector.
- The world economy poses a downside risk with ongoing
worries about Europe and U.S. fiscal policy, and growth in Asia
dampened by slower Chinese growth and weakness in Europe.
BUDGET, MINING TAX
Slowing economic growth and lower commodity prices have hit
tax revenues and forced Treasurer Wayne Swan in December to back
away from his promise to deliver a surplus budget in 2012-13.
Further complicating the budget are projections for the
controversial 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits,
which began in July 2012. The mining tax is due to bring in A$2
billion ($2.10 billion) in the current financial year, but media
reports suggest the tax raised no revenue in its first two
quarters.
With a surplus forecast at only A$1.1 billion, any further
cut in mining profits, or an economic slowdown, could force the
government to make further spending cuts ahead of the May budget
to shore up its economic credentials.
An independent tax review released on Nov. 30 also urged
Swan to close a loophole which allows states to increase mining
royalties and makes the national government refund the cost to
mining companies. That could re-ignite a bitter and damaging
public fight with miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Xstrata PLC, who helped draft the current
tax.
What to watch:
- Any move to protect revenues by changing the mining tax, or
by capping the royalty rebates to miners, could spark a new row
with global mining companies, similar to the national campaign
in 2010 which helped bring about the downfall of then-Prime
Minister Kevin Rudd.
REFUGEE POLICY
When she toppled Rudd in mid-2010, Gillard promised to stop
the steady stream of refugee boats arriving via Indonesia, but
the number of boats and asylum seekers has increased.
Last August, the government revived the so-called "Pacific
solution" refugee policy, and has since re-opened immigration
detention centres in Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.
Australia has also toughened the rules and now boat arrivals
could wait in detention for up to five years, with no guarantee
of settling in Australia even if their refugee claims are
accepted.
However, thousands more people have arrived by boat since
that policy was announced, and the government is under intense
political pressure over the issue, particularly in crucial areas
in suburban Sydney.
What to watch:
- More boat arrivals could further strain Australia's
immigration detention system and put more pressure on detention
centres on Nauru and Manus Island, which are still being
developed but which could be full by early 2013.
- Any more policy shifts could expose Australia to more
condemnation from rights groups and the United Nations High
Commission for Refugees, and fuel divisions within Gillard's
Labor government, as well as unsettle voters.
- The National Court in PNG is also hearing a challenge to
the Manus Island detention centre, and any adverse ruling could
throw the policy into confusion.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)