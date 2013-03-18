By James Grubel
| CANBERRA, March 18
CANBERRA, March 18 Prime Minister Julia
Gillard's government continues to struggle for public support
ahead of national elections set for Sept. 14, ensuring ongoing
pressure on her leadership.
Giving eight months notice of the election was intended to
end political uncertainty surrounding her minority government,
but it also gave up her chance to catch opposition leader Tony
Abbott unawares with a snap early poll.
The election will decide whether Australia keeps its
controversial carbon tax, and a 30 percent tax on coal and iron
ore mining profits, which Abbott has promised to scrap if he
wins power.
Aside from carbon and mining taxes, the government and
opposition both support greater involvement with China, the
country's biggest trade partner, and close defence ties with the
United States.
RATINGS (Unchanged unless stated)
S&P: AAA
MOODY'S: Aaa
FITCH: AAA
Following are the key political risks to watch:
POLLS AND LEADERSHIP
Opinion polls show Abbott's opposition Liberal-National
party is well ahead of the government and Gillard would be swept
from office, losing up to 21 seats, if an election were held
now. The government could lose power if it loses just one seat.
Gillard earlier this month spent a week campaigning in the
key election battleground of Western Sydney, but the move had a
minimal impact on opinion polls, which continue to show the
public prefer her leadership rival Kevin Rudd, who was dumped as
prime minister ahead of the 2010 election.
Key ministers continue to support Gillard's leadership, and
Gillard has publicly declared she has no intention of standing
down ahead of the elections.
What to watch
- Any fresh political blunder could severely damage
Gillard's leadership and tempt nervous government lawmakers to
replace her with a more popular leader, although Rudd remains a
divisive figure within the Labor Party and other potential
leaders have only marginal public support.
- The May 14 budget will be the next major political set
piece, which could be Gillard's final chance before the election
to reshape the political agenda and win back voter support.
- Any unexpected defection or retirement from parliament of
a government lawmaker could trigger a by-election in which
Gillard might lose control of a parliamentary majority. That
could then trigger a full election which could see Labor thrown
from office.
MEDIA STORM
Adding to the public discontent with her government, Gillard
has unveiled plans to reform media laws and to appoint a new
public interest advocate who will be able to enforce rulings by
media watchdogs against newspapers.
The changes unleashed a furious reaction from major media
companies, particularly the Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp which has labelled the changes as "Stalinist"
and a major attack on free speech.
The fight with major media groups in an election year has
raised new questions within the ruling Labor Party over
Gillard's political judgment, and could see a further boost in
party support of Rudd.
Gillard has said the government will abandon the media
changes if parliament and media companies cannot agree to the
package.
What to watch:
- The outcome of the media reforms could set the tone for
the government's relationship with the media in the runup to the
election.
BUDGET, MINING TAX
Slowing economic growth and lower commodity prices have hit
tax revenues and forced Treasurer Wayne Swan to back away from
his promise to deliver a surplus budget in 2012-13.
Further complicating the budget are projections for the
controversial 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits,
which began in July 2012. The mining tax was forecast to raise
A$2 billion ($2.08 billion) in the current financial year, but
raised only A$126 million in its first six months.
Mining magnate Andrew Forrest, who has long campaigned
against the mining tax, has challenged the tax in Australia's
High Court, claiming it breaches the constitution because it
discriminates against the mining states of Western Australia and
Queensland. The court is considering its decision.
With the budget set to deliver a deficit, the government has
been left with little cash to spend to woo back public support
and to fund its major reforms in education and disability
services. That could see the it look to boost tax revenue by
targeting tax breaks for big business.
Swan could also recoup some money from mining companies by
closing a loophole which allows states to increase mining
royalties and makes the national government refund the cost to
mining companies. But that would reignite a damaging public
fight with miners BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio Tinto Ltd
and Xstrata PLC, who helped draft the current
tax.
What to watch:
- Any move to protect revenues by changing the mining tax, or
by capping the royalty rebates to miners, could spark a new row
with global mining companies, similar to the national campaign
in 2010 which helped bring about the downfall of then-Prime
Minister Rudd.
- An adverse finding from the High Court could throw the
government's mining tax into disarray, and would be a
humiliating defeat for the government as it heads towards
elections.
ECONOMY
The central bank has cut its growth forecasts for 2013 to
around 2.5 percent from earlier forecasts around 2.75 percent,
warning the upsurge in the mining industry will peak earlier and
at a lower level than previously expected.
The Australian dollar, which has traded near 30-year
highs above parity with the U.S. dollar for most of the past two
years, plus rising costs and lower commodity prices, are
hampering investment in the resources sector.
National Accounts figures in March found Australia's $1.4
trillion economy grew 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, or 3.1
percent for the year, despite economists expectations of slowing
growth.
Australia's employment also soared by 71,500 in February,
far exceeding economist expectations and signalling low interest
rates and rising asset prices are fuelling an economic pick-up.
Retail sales have also picked up, along with consumer
confidence and house prices, with signs that homebuilding has
also shown signs of life after a long lull.
At its March board meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia
left interest rates steady at 3.0 percent and made it clear it
had room to cut further if needed. However, economists believe
rates will be steady until at least the middle of the year.
What to watch:
- The world economy poses a downside risk with ongoing
worries about Europe and U.S. fiscal policy, and growth in Asia
dampened by slower Chinese growth and weakness in Europe.
- Any falls in commodity prices could weaken Australian
export revenue, see more resources projects shelved, and lead to
job cuts in the resources sector.
($1 = 0.9608 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)