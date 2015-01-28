SYDNEY Jan 28 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Wednesday he would take criticism of his decision
to grant Britain's Prince Philip a knighthood "on the chin",
promising greater consultation as speculation about his future
as leader mounted.
Abbott, an avowed monarchist who was born in England,
bestowed Australia's highest honour on Queen Elizabeth's husband
earlier this week, provoking widespread criticism, including
some from within his party.
"In the end this is my call and I'm happy to take these
things on the chin," Abbott told reporters in Melbourne.
"Obviously there are some lessons in these things and the lesson
that I learn is that there does need to be wider consultation
about these sorts of awards in the future."
Australian-born media baron Rupert Murdoch, a staunch
supporter of Abbott and his conservative Liberal-National
government, waded into the furore, saying the prime minister's
powerful chief of staff should quit.
"Abbott again. Tough to write, but if he won't replace top
aide Peta Credlin she must do her patriotic duty and resign,"
Murdoch said on his Twitter feed. "Forget fairness. This change
only way to recover team work and achieve so much possible for
Australia. Leading involves cruel choices."
Credlin has been a lightening rod for much of the criticism
of the Abbott leadership after a series of perceived missteps
and a souring economy that have seen his popularity plummet in
recent months.
"Based on chats with Libs this AM, for the 1st time (& I
can't believe I'm saying this) I now don't think PM can make it
to the next election," Peter van Onselen, political commentator
and contributing editor at Murdoch's The Australian newspaper
said on Twitter.
Abbott's surprise reintroduction of knights and dames in the
former British colony's honours system last year drew criticism
that he was out of touch with national sentiment. At the time he
said they were intended to recognise "pre-eminent Australians".
