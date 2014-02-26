* 14 banks join export credit agencies in finance deal -
sources
* Roy Hill airport, camps, port berths completed
* Construction expected to be completed end-2015 - source
By Sharon Klyne, Joyce Lee and Prakash Chakravarti
Feb 26 Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's
Roy Hill iron ore project is close to finalising a $7.8 billion
financing deal, sources said, a vital step towards an end-2015
start for the giant mine in Western Australia's iron-rich
Pilbara district.
The 55-million tonnes-a-year project, which would make Roy
Hill Australia's fourth-largest iron ore producer, will add to
hefty new supplies coming on line from Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group.
It could also add to the wealth of mining magnate Rinehart,
already Australia's richest person with a $17.7 billion fortune,
according to Forbes.
Roy Hill is likely, however, to be the last new project of
this scale to get off the ground, given worries over shaky
underlying demand for iron ore in China, the world's biggest
consumer of the steel-making raw material.
Other miners are rethinking expansion and cutting costs as
iron ore prices drop. At just below $120 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI
on Wednesday, prices have fallen more than 11 percent so far
this year and are down almost 40 percent from a record high of
$200 reached in February, 2011.
"The agreement is not completely settled yet. All the views
have to be gathered as there are a lot of stakeholders. But as
of now I don't see any problems, and a March signing looks
likely," said one source with direct knowledge of the
negotiations.
The start for the project, which includes a 344 km (210
mile) rail line and port facilities, has been pushed back amid
delays in finalising equity partners and debt funding. Roy Hill
had initially been targeting an end-2014 start to production.
"According to current plans, first shipment is expected in
the latter half of 2015. It can be understood as a trial run
just before construction is expected to be completed by
end-2015," said the source.
A second source said the total included a working capital
facility of about A$600 million and around $3 billion from
commercial banks. Six other sources identified a group of 14
banks from Australia, Japan, China and Europe who were financing
the deal. Included in the financing was a yuan tranche provided
by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
and Bank of China Ltd to pay for equipment from
China, one of those sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because of
confidentiality clauses and because the deal has not been
finalised.
Roy Hill was not immediately available to comment.
AIRPORT AT MINE SITE
Export credit agencies (ECAs) including Export-Import Bank
of the United States, Export Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), Japan
Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export &
Investment Insurance (NEXI) are backing Roy Hill with guarantees
and direct loans, the sources said.
Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd owns 70 percent of
the project, with Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp
holding 15 percent, South Korean steel giant POSCO
with 12.5 percent and Taiwan's China Steel Corp 2.5
percent. Together, the owners have committed A$3.2 billion ($2.9
billion) in equity to the project, according to its website.
Work on Roy Hill is well progressed, with a small airport
already open with a runway big enough for a Boeing 737 aircraft.
Villages to house 3,600 construction workers and 2,000
operational staff on site and at Port Hedland have also been
completed, as has dredging for its two deepwater berths at the
port, Australia's biggest iron ore terminal.
Roy Hill has so far been able to avoid the kinds of cost
blowouts that plagued other resource projects in Western
Australia during the height of the mining investment boom a few
years ago.
After four years of delays and billions of dollars of budget
blowouts, CITIC Pacific made its first shipment of
iron ore concentrate from its $10 billion Sino Iron project in
the Pilbara in December.
(Additional reporting by Wakako Sato in Tokyo, Carol Zhong in
Hong Kong and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Writing by Lincoln
Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)